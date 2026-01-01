South Carolina football makes top list for Charlotte standout with Gamecock connections

Robert “Tre” Geathers III, a South Carolina football recruiting target from Providence Day School, announced his list of favorite schools. The Gamecocks made the cut. Joining USC are the NC State Wolfpack, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Southern Cal Trojans, and Indiana Hoosiers.

South Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Tennessee have been viewed as the top schools vying for his services. That has been true for some time, but he has not shut out other suitors. The Gamecocks currently sit at the top of the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine rankings. Carolina offered last January, and Geathers has visited the school multiple times.

For those who follow football in the Carolinas and Georgia, yes, he is part of the famed Geathers family. His father (Robert) played at Georgia and in the NFL, his grandfather (Robert) played at SC State and in the NFL, his uncle (Clifton) was a defensive lineman at South Carolina and in the NFL, his great uncle (Jumpy) played at Wichita State and in the NFL, his uncle (Kwame) played at Georgia and in the NFL, his cousin (Carlton) played basketball at South Carolina, and his cousins (Clayton/Porcupine, Jarvis, and Jeremy) all played college football. That isn’t an exhaustive list, but it shows the athletic pedigree within the Geathers family.

The latest Geathers prospect was the recipient of the Rising Star recognition at the Charlotte Friday Night Lights Award event. According to MaxPreps, he has totaled 160 tackles over the past two seasons. He also logged 12 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Geathers is a bit of a “tweener” as a prospect. The class of 2027 defender is 6-2 and approaching 200 pounds with a frame that looks like it will add even more weight. He plays both safety and linebacker (and even lines up at nickel against some spread looks) for Providence Day and is rated at the safety position by the recruiting industry. Schools remain split on him, as some recruit him at linebacker, while others recruit him as a safety.

A good athlete, Geathers looks comfortable all over the Providence Day defense. He is aggressive against the run and has showcased solid reaction time and instincts in coverage.

The Rivals Industry Ranking considers Geathers to be the No. 456 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He is also No. 44 nationally among safeties. Regardless of position, Geathers ranks as the No. 17 player in the state of North Carolina.

Based on his film and offer list (one that is approaching 20 power conference suitors), Geathers will be a candidate for a ratings bump in the future.