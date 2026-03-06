Class of 2028 linebacker, teammate of five-star target, earns South Carolina offer

Class of 2028 Cornelius (NC) William Amos Hough linebacker Ryan Peterson announced a South Carolina offer on Friday. The three-star prospect revealed the news on social media, tagging Gamecock linebackers coach Trey Money and defensive personnel assistant Dru Lindler.

A rising high school junior, Peterson is coming off a strong sophomore year at Hough.

Hough is also the new high school home of five-star South Carolina cornerback target Joshua Dobson, a player originally from the state of South Carolina and Catawba Ridge High School.

Peterson has now racked up over 15 power conference offers, most of them from SEC teams. He recently told Rivals that Georgia was the top team on his list. Even so, it is early in his overall recruitment.

Peterson previously had been in Columbia for multiple camp workouts and for a Williams-Brice gameday in the fall.

Listed at 6-0 and 220 pounds, Peterson is a physical player. Athletic with solid size, he is a hard-hitter who flies to the football. He can play sideline-to-sideline and can impact a game as a pass rusher. The Hough standout can play as a thumper against the run, and his film shows strong instincts when the ball is in the air.

Considered one of the top players in the Charlotte area in the class of 2028, Peterson plays both middle linebacker and outside linebacker at the high school level.

Though Peterson is a three-star recruit, he is highly ranked enough to one day likely reach four-star status. The Rivals Industry Ranking considers the athletic linebacker to be the country’s No. 241 overall player in the 2028 class. He is also No. 19 nationally among all linebacker prospects. Peterson is the No. 7 player in North Carolina.