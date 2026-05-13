South Carolina offers eight new players from St. Frances, home of current four-star commitment

Over the last two days, South Carolina football has extended a bunch of offers to prospects in future classes. The Gamecocks dispensed a shockingly high number at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, the home of current four-star commitment Jernard Albright.

In total, Carolina just added eight new names from St. Frances to the offer board: class of 2028 wide receivers Brandon Jefferson and Samir Edwards, class of 2028 linebacker Brandon Wills-Dickson, class of 2029 defensive back Trey Wells, and class of 2030 defensive backs Tyler Williams, LeVar McGuire, Reece Polydor, and Caiden Quarles.

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For Jefferson, Edwards, and Wills-Dickson, the recruiting process has been ongoing for some time. Jefferson and Edwards have earned four-star ratings at the receiver position, while Wills-Dickson is a three-star linebacker. All three are top-500 players in the class of 2028 and hold double-digit scholarship offers from power programs.

Despite being a class younger, Wells also boasts more than 10 power conference offers. The class of 2029 corner has a lot of experience playing inside at nickel. Though listed at 5-10 and 185 pounds, Wells is built in such a way that he will be able to add weight before hitting the next level. On3 has not yet rated the class of 2029, meaning that Wells does not have an official recruiting ranking.

In the class of 2030 (that is the rising freshman class, by the way), Williams, McGuire, Polydor, and Quarles do not hold official rankings, either. However, three of the four have earned multiple power conference scholarship offers. For Quarles, South Carolina was the first. With four years of high school ball to go, the group will be sure to add plenty more offers in the future.

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Albright, the first Gamecock commitment in the class of 2027, announced his transfer to St. Frances earlier this spring. Former major South Carolina target, and current Texas Tech commitment, Anthony Sweeney is a five-star EDGE there, too.

Also in the 2027 class, USC has offered Nebraska commitment Jayden Travers, Virginia Tech pledge Alexander Taylor, and uncommitted tight end Michael Nnabuife. 2028 linebacker Dustin Henry recently picked up a South Carolina offer, as well. ’28 four-star EDGEs Tyrone Elee and Jermaine Smith Jr. earned their offers last year. Carolina offered class of 2029 EDGE Dekeen Kuyateh last month.

In total, that makes (at least) 17 players on the 2026 St. Frances roster with South Carolina offers. Five graduating Panthers also held a USC offer. However, with the amount of talent on the roster, the Gamecocks might not be done in Baltimore.