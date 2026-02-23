South Carolina becomes first SEC offer for Alabama offensive lineman

Class of 2027 Arab (AL) offensive lineman Stafford Willis is an ascending prospect who has added more than 15 new offers since his junior season ended, and South Carolina has been among the power conference programs to get involved. On Sunday, the 6-5, 282-pound blocker announced that Gamecock offensive line coach Randy Clements extended his first SEC scholarship offer.

Willis has several other major programs involved in his recruitment. Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and UCLA have offered, and Auburn, West Virginia, and Mississippi State have hosted him for visits. A good student and team captain, Willis has several Ivy League offers, too.

On film, Willis shows a lot of intensity. He fires off well and plays hard through the whistle. Willis has room to add weight to help improve his strength, but he moves pretty well. He can get to the second level, pull around the outside, and get to depth in pass protection.

Though he now plays left tackle at the high school level, Willis has experience playing inside, too. That includes some time at both center and guard. When his Arab team runs unbalanced offensive line sets, he also lines up as a blocking tight end.

Stafford Willis and his younger brother Tucker Willis handle double duty with the Arab football and basketball teams. Stafford helps out on the hardwood as a post player, while Tucker (a 6-7 tight end on the football team) is a dynamic, multi-positional scorer.

The elder Willis has not yet earned a rating from major recruiting outlets like Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. However, he remains a prospect to watch and will likely have some stars next to his name in the not-so-distant future.