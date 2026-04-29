South Carolina to host Alabama lineman for official visit this weekend

This weekend, South Carolina football will hold its first official visit slate for the 2027 cycle. The Gamecocks are getting an early start on OVs, as a calendar quirk puts just three June weekends within the summer official visit window. While many other schools are utilizing the final days of May for the fourth OV weekend, Shane Beamer’s team is doing so sooner.

One of the players who will be on campus is Arab (AL) offensive lineman Stafford Willis. Willis set his official with the Gamecocks recently, following up on an April unofficial to Columbia and an in-school visit with South Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements last week.

Willis picked up his USC offer in February, marking his first SEC opportunity. The Gamecocks have become a major factor in his recruitment. Joining South Carolina, schools like UCLA, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas will host him for official visits in May and June.

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As a player, Willis has experience playing both guard and tackle. Most recently, he played both left and right tackle as a junior.

On film, Willis shows a lot of intensity. He fires off hard and plays through the whistle. Willis has room to add weight to help improve his strength, but he moves pretty well. He can get to the second level, pull around the outside, and get to depth in pass protection.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Stafford is the No. 1295 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 97 nationally among all offensive tackle prospects. In the state of Alabama, regardless of position, he ranks 47th.

With his recruiting heating up in recent months, Willis is a newer face to the recruiting industry. As such, the industry ranking does not yet include his new rating from 247Sports.