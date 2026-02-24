Newly offered offensive lineman sets spring visit to South Carolina

Over the weekend, South Carolina football extended a scholarship offer to class of 2027 Arab (AL) offensive lineman Stafford Willis. The offer was Willis’ first from an SEC program, though he has added at least 15 total offers since the end of his junior season.

The Gamecocks join programs like the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Virginia Tech Hokies, and UCLA Bruins as power conference teams that have offered. Willis has also visited the Auburn Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

According to Willis, he will soon add South Carolina to his list of visited programs.

On social media, the 6-5, 282-pound offensive lineman revealed he plans to be in Columbia on Friday, March 6th. That will put him on campus during the opening week of the Gamecocks’ spring practices.

Willis is a versatile offensive lineman who has played tackle, guard, and center at the high school level. He was a starting tackle for Arab last fall, with snaps on film coming on both the left and right sides. Based on experience and his build, Willis could wind up at any spot when he arrives in college.

Willis has not yet earned a rating from major recruiting outlets like Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. However, he remains a prospect to watch and will likely have some stars next to his name in the not-so-distant future.

South Carolina’s high school offensive line efforts will be a major recruiting storyline to watch. The Gamecocks have 13 scholarship linemen in their third, fourth, fifth, or sixth year of collegiate eligibility. Seven of them are listed as redshirt seniors on the official roster on GamecocksOnline. Because of that, new offensive line coach Randy Clements will need to continue adding young talent to the USC roster.