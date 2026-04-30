Four-star pass rusher adds South Carolina offer

Class of 2028 Douglasville (GA) Douglas County pass rusher Steven “Zee” McClendon has earned an offer from the University of South Carolina. The four-star EDGE player announced the news on social media on Thursday.

McClendon, who is 6-4 and 245 pounds, already looks like a collegiate pass rusher, even though he is just finishing his sophomore year of high school. Because of that, it is easy to see why major programs have been turning their attention to his recruitment.

Since his sophomore season ended, eight power conference teams have gotten involved with an offer. In total, South Carolina’s offer pushed McClendon’s Division-I total to 15. Tennessee offered a few hours later.

McClendon visited the Gamecocks for a gameday experience last fall. He has also recently been to see Mississippi State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.

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As a player, McClendon brings a lot to the table. He plays both defensive end and outside linebacker. McClendon is at his best, though, when he can pin his ears back and get after the quarterback. He has solid burst off the line, and he has a strong motor.

McClendon is also a basketball player, and his length and footwork show up on film. He has long enough arms to keep a lot of blockers from getting their hands on him, and he is a comfortable mover who can operate in space when needed, too.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—McClendon is the No. 278 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the cycle’s No. 31 EDGE player nationally. McClendon ranks as the No. 39 player, regardless of position, in a loaded class in the Peach State.