South Carolina adds commitment from Dutch Fork wide receiver Stone Furrey

On Wednesday, South Carolina football added a commitment to the team’s class of 2026 recruiting haul. Dutch Fork wide receiver Stone Furrey, the son of Gamecock wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Mike Furrey, announced his pledge on his Instagram page with a simple message: “Let’s Do It Gamecock Nation.”

Furrey, who has posted a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, played at Gaffney and Chapin before transferring to Dutch Fork. At 5-10 and 180 pounds, he is a technical route-runner with dependable hands, something that pairs nicely with his speed.

According to his MaxPreps profile, Furrey logged nearly 700 yards receiving this season with six touchdowns. That included a 158-yard outburst and a 72-yard score against Ridge View.

Furrey is the second receiver in the 2026 cycle to commit to the Gamecocks, joining four-star Sequel Patterson.

Arguably, no high school prospect has been around the South Carolina football program more than Furrey. He has had a front-row seat to seeing how the wide receiver room in Columbia operates and is familiar with the facilities, weight room, players, and the rest of the coaching staff.

Furrey also camped with the Gamecocks on numerous occasions and was recognized as a standout performer more than once.

Earlier in his recruitment, Furrey told GamecockCentral, “I just want to find a coach that takes me in, like one of their own sons, so he’s helping me in school, on the field, and making sure I’m in the best shape I can be,” he said.

Safe to say, he has that in Columbia.

Furrey joins a South Carolina recruiting class ranked No. 15 overall in college football for the 2026 class.