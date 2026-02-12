South Carolina offers four-star Georgia offensive lineman

Class of 2027 Locust Grove (GA) offensive lineman Timi Aliu has seen his recruitment blow up a bit of late, with 21 power conference offers coming in since the start of his junior season. On Wednesday, South Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements put the Gamecocks in the mix with an offer. Aliu announced the offer on social media.

Teams like Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Nebraska have been some of the most public suitors in Aliu’s recruitment, but a recent conversation with UGASports.com indicates that there is still a way to go in his decision-making process.

Though a USC offer just came in on Wednesday, Aliu has some familiarity with the Gamecocks. The four-star blocker took a gameday visit to Columbia last season. He was in town for South Carolina’s matchup against Oklahoma in October.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Listed at 6-4 and 295 pounds, Aliu has a positive wingspan and is a solid athlete for his position. In fact, that athleticism has shown up in some snaps on the other side of the ball at defensive end. He effectively leverages his movement ability as a pull player and as a lead blocker to the second and third levels in the screen game.

As Aliu continues to improve his technique and pad level, he has the potential to develop into a really good player at the college level. Most of his experience has come at tackle, and he has the length and feet needed to play the spot. However, he moves well enough in space that a shift inside could work out for him, too.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Aliu is the No. 184 overall player in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 17 offensive tackle prospect in the country. Regardless of position, Aliu ranks as the No. 25 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia.