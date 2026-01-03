South Carolina extends offer to 2027 tight end with long offer list

South Carolina football has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2027 tight end Tommy Douglas, he announced on Friday. According to the On3/Rivals database, Douglas represents the 10th ’27 offer for Gamecock tight ends coach Shawn Elliott.

A Princeton (NJ) Hun School product, Douglas has over 20 power conference offers from all over the country. The majority of them have come in since the start of his junior season this past fall. Because of that, he is a bit of a recent riser on the recruiting scene. He does not yet have a rating from Rivals but is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Douglas had a busy fall, taking unofficial visits to at least nine schools. He has not yet visited South Carolina.

Douglas, who stands 6-4.5 and weighs in at 225 pounds, likes to block. In fact, the first several highlights on his junior film on Hudl showcase him making a difference in the run game. He can handle himself in one-on-one situations and has shown an ability to climb to the second level well as the second man in a combo block.

He is also a good athlete who can really move in the open field. On several of his best offensive plays on film, Douglas outran defensive backs to the end zone. He is comfortable as a route-runner and can make plays after the catch.

Douglas also has experience playing on the defense for the Hun School as an outside linebacker. However, his future seems to be on offense at tight end.

Also on Friday, South Carolina picked up its second commitment in the class of 2027. Georgia defensive back Aamaury Fountain joined four-star pledge Jernard Albright on the commit list.