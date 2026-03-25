South Carolina to host 2028 four-star defensive lineman

With the current spot on the recruiting calendar, most eyes are on class of 2027 prospects. However, South Carolina has hosted players from multiple classes throughout spring practice. One of the top names from 2028 is Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy defensive lineman Tory Clark.

Clark, who has emerged as a significant Gamecock target in the rising junior class, announced on Wednesday that he would be returning to Columbia for another visit. According to Clark, he will be on campus on Saturday.

South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson offered Clark last summer. It was Clark’s first offer, with at least five other power conference offers following in the months since.

Clark has been on campus in Columbia several times, including for a pair of gameday visits last fall. His upcoming unofficial visit will continue the Gamecocks’ strong string of spring recruiting opportunities.

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As a player, Clark is a bit of a tweener at the high school level, though his future is at defensive tackle. Listed at 6-4 and 265 pounds, he typically lines up inside but does kick outside in certain situations. He does a good job of shedding blockers, and as he improves his athletic profile and technique, that skill could be what helps him get on the field in college.

Clark’s older brother, Jeff Clark Jr., was a starting defensive lineman at Arizona State. Tory is a little longer and leaner than his older brother, pointing to some potential upside as a player.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Clark is the No. 141 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the No. 17 national defensive line recruit in the cycle. Clark is the No. 14 recruit, regardless of position, in the state of Georgia, as well. He is a four-star player in the industry ranking.