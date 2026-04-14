South Carolina offers four-star linebacker prospect

On Monday night, class of 2028 Brandon (MS) standout Travion “Tray” Washington announced an offer from South Carolina. The talented defender revealed his newest offer on social media.

Washington, a four-star linebacker prospect, has nearly 20 power conference scholarship offers to his name, most of which have come from the Southeastern Conference.

South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, LSU, Auburn, and Ole Miss have gotten involved with offers from the SEC. Florida State, Ohio State, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Michigan, Cincinnati, Baylor, and Kansas State represent the other power conferences on Washington’s offer list.

Washington has taken visits all over the country since the start of his sophomore season last fall. His recruitment continues to heat up, and a look at his film makes it easy to see why.

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As a player, Washington is an athletic linebacker who can make plays all over the field. Listed at 6-1 and 207 pounds, he uses his movement ability to play sideline to sideline, and he has real juice getting downhill in the run game and as a pass rusher.

Washington has shown solid coverage skills on film, too, and he has a frame that seems capable of adding the necessary weight to stick at the linebacker position at the college level.

Earlier this spring, Washington earned the linebacker MVP award at the Under Armour camp in New Orleans. He also picked up recognition as a top performer at Nike’s The Opening event.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Washington ranks as the No. 162 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the No. 14 linebacker prospect nationally in the ’28 cycle. In the state of Mississippi, Washington ranks as the No. 4 player, regardless of position.