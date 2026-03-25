South Carolina football offers four-star tight end from current Gamecock's alma mater

South Carolina football has extended a lot of scholarship offers since spring practice began earlier this month. According to a social media announcement from Hartland (WI) Arrowhead tight end Tre Oiler, the 6-6 athlete has joined the list of newly-offered prospects.

Oiler, who attends the same high school as current Gamecock long snapper (and high school tight end) Kyler Farrow, is an intriguing athlete in the sophomore class.

The class of 2028 standout can do everything a coaching staff could want a tight end to do. He is a smooth athlete who can operate as an in-line player, a wing, or even a split receiver. Oiler is a willing blocker and a high-effort player, two traits that would serve him well in earning USC tight end coach Shawn Elliott’s favor if he were to pick South Carolina.

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Oiler’s offer list is growing. As his offer list approaches 20, he has picked up 13 power conference offers in 2026.

His older brother, Trent Oiler, is a track and field athlete at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was also a standout in baseball and football. The elder Oiler was a three-star prospect in the class of 2025.

As a four-star, the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—considers Tre Oiler to be the No. 270 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 12 nationally among tight end prospects. In the state of Wisconsin, Oiler ranks as the No. 2 recruit, regardless of position.

The Rivals300 is higher on Oiler. Still a four-star in those rankings, he is the No. 150 player in the ’28 cycle. He is also No. 6 nationally among tight ends and No. 1 in the state of Wisconsin.