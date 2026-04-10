In-state four-star target includes South Carolina in top five

Class of 2027 Duncan (SC) Byrnes High School running back David “Tre” Segarra III is one of the top players in the state of South Carolina. On Friday, according to a report from Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, the four-star ballcarrier has set his final five schools. The Gamecocks made the cut.

Per Fawcett, Segarra is down to South Carolina, Penn State, Indiana, Tennessee, and Stanford. The Gamecocks offered him earlier than all his other contenders but the Vols, and his parents went to USC.

Currently, Segarra has official visits scheduled to Tennessee and Indiana. It is believed that he will be in Columbia for an OV the weekend of June 19. Notre Dame had tried to snag the weekend, but when the Irish took a second running back in the 2027 cycle, they seemingly fell out of contention.

Stanford once had an official visit scheduled, and Miami and Michigan had unofficial visits on the spring schedule. Penn State is in the process of trying to set up an official for Segarra, as well. Clemson was another team that had been involved with Segarra at an earlier point in his recruitment.

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The early days of South Carolina’s pursuit of Segarra came under running backs coach Marquel Blackwell. However, head coach Shane Beamer let go of Blackwell this offseason. New position coach Stan Drayton offered Segarra when he was an assistant at Penn State and has continued the relationship at South Carolina.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Segarra is the No. 144 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 5 nationally among all running back prospects. He ranks No. 3, regardless of position, in the state of South Carolina. Segarra is a unanimous four-star recruit.