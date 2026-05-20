Texas quarterback earns South Carolina offer

With Kendal Briles now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina, the Gamecocks have begun mining the state of Texas in recruiting. The class of 2027 has already yielded a pair of commitments from the state. Future classes in Texas are now littered with scholarship offers from USC.

On Wednesday, another Lone Star State prospect (ironically from Lone Star High School) picked up an offer from Briles. Class of 2028 Frisco (TX) quarterback Trey Wright announced the offer on social media.

Wright, who has been on the scene as a dual-sport athlete (he also plays basketball) since middle school, is a big-armed athlete who can do a little bit of everything as a quarterback. He can run, he can pass, and he can use his ability to run to make plays as a passer.

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Listed at 5-11 and 165 pounds, Wright is a bit small for a quarterback, but his game is big. He accounted for nearly 6000 yards (4062 passing, 1798 rushing) and 59 touchdowns (43 passing, 16 rushing) as a sophomore last fall, good enough to earn him MaxPreps All-American honors for the class.

Wright led Lone Star to an undefeated regular season and a district championship. He also guided them to a deep playoff run that concluded with a state runner-up finish. He was the District 5-5A MVP.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Wright is the No. 367 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 24 nationally among all quarterback prospects in the cycle. Wright ranks as the No. 43 player, regardless of position, in the talent-loaded state of Texas. He is a three-star recruit but within future four-star range.