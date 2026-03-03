South Carolina to host dual-sport athlete for unofficial visit

Class of 2028 Arab (AL) tight end Tucker Willis is an interesting prospect. Listed at 6-7 and 205 pounds, Willis possesses length and some intriguing athleticism. On Monday, he announced that he will take an unofficial visit to South Carolina soon.

In fact, according to a post on his personal social media accounts, Willis will be in Columbia on Friday. When he makes his way to see the Gamecock, he won’t be making the trip alone. His older brother, Stafford Willis, is a class of 2027 offensive lineman who picked up his first SEC offer from South Carolina in February. The duo will both be in town for their first look at the South Carolina football program.

The younger Willis, a dual-sport athlete who excels on the basketball court, has made recruiting visits to schools like Auburn, Mississippi State, Tulane, Troy, and UAB. He has taken visits as both a football recruit and as a basketball recruit.

As a player, there isn’t much film out there for Willis. The majority of his film is of him on the basketball court, but there is much to glean from his work on the hardwood.

As a multi-positional scorer and defender, Willis uses his length and smooth athleticism well. He gains a lot of ground with his long strides and has solid footwork when navigating in the lane. Willis can make plays on the ball in the air going for rebounds and blocked shots, something that surely translates to the gridiron as a pass-catcher.

Willis has not yet been rated by the recruiting industry, either as a football prospect or as a basketball prospect. However, he is an intriguing player in both sports worth keeping an eye on moving forward.