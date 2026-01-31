South Carolina football offers big in-state offensive lineman

South Carolina football has spent the weekend hosting some of the top underclassmen on their recruiting board. With that, the Gamecocks have started new relationships, grown previously existing ones, scheduled additional future visits, and even dispensed some brand new scholarship offers.

One of those scholarship offers came in for a big in-state product. Class of 2027 Lucy Beckham (SC) Mount Pleasant offensive lineman Ty Johnson announced his offer via social media. In addition to his trip to Columbia this weekend, Johnson also welcomed Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements to his school earlier this week.

His father played for Georgia, and the Bulldogs appear to be major contenders in his recruitment. Kirby Smart’s program offered the legacy prospect on January 17th.

The Gamecocks’ interest represents one of at least nine power conference offers for Johnson. Joining USC and UGA with offers are the Virginia Tech Hokies, Oklahoma State Cowboys, North Carolina Tar Heels, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Duke Blue Devils, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Stanford Cardinal.

Johnson’s recruitment has started to blow up a bit recently. Seven of his major offers have come in over the past two weeks.

The big fella has taken a significant number of unofficial visits throughout his time as a prospect. However, perhaps giving the home-state program a foothold, the Gamecocks have hosted him at least three times.

Johnson does not yet have a recruiting ranking. However, he has good size at 6-6 and 290 pounds, and he is a solid athlete for his position. His long arms, movement ability, and strong base also give him some blocking versatility. Tabbed by the recruiting industry as an offensive tackle, Johnson has experience playing both left and right tackle at the high school level.