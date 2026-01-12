South Carolina offers freshman quarterback standout

South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles has been on the job for about a month, and he has dispensed a couple of scholarship offers to high school prospects. On Sunday, the new Gamecock playcaller offered his first freshman QB. Last night, class of 2029 Allen (TX) product Ty Snell announced a USC offer on social media.

Snell, listed at 6-3 and 176 pounds, is originally from Tennessee and played at Lipscomb Academy as an eighth grader. His offer list is growing, and several major programs not on the list have interest and could pull the trigger with an offer in the not-too-distant future.

While three South Carolina class of 2026 signees participated in the Navy All-American Bowl, Snell was among the younger prospects taking part in the event’s national combine. He performed well in San Antonio and then told Rivals that power conference schools like Ohio State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, SMU, and Texas are the most involved programs in his recruitment. Perhaps with the new offer, the Gamecocks can push into the picture, as well.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Snell also recently earned a spot on Rivals’ list of 50 2029 players to watch. At the quarterback, he was joined by future offer candidate Bear Woods, younger brother of South Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods. Snell and Woods were two of just seven overall quarterbacks to make the list.

As a player, Snell is an intriguing prospect. He has a good frame and can put impressive velocity on his throws for a freshman. He anticipates his receivers’ routes well and is an accurate passer.

Snell is comfortable running RPOs, and his film is littered with good reads in the run-pass option game. He doesn’t run a lot, but he is a comfortable athlete who can make rushers miss in the pocket. Throwing on the move isn’t a problem, either. Even so, he has no problem hanging out in the pocket and stepping up to make throws in the face of a rush.