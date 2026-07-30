Four-star offensive lineman sets South Carolina game visit

Class of 2028 offensive lineman Ty Winn has emerged as a major target for South Carolina football.

The Philadelphia (PA) Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic picked up a Gamecock offer following a spring visit. Even before that, offensive line coach Randy Clements went to see Winn in Pennsylvania.

According to Winn, that prioritization has led him to heavily consider USC. Recently, he confirmed on social media that he will take an unofficial visit to South Carolina this fall.

The athletic offensive lineman will be on campus in Columbia the weekend of November 21. That Saturday, South Carolina will take on the rival Georgia Bulldogs.

He will also take trips to Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and several other unannounced schools.

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Listed at 6-8 and 275 pounds, it is easy to see what Clements and the Gamecocks like about Winn as a prospect.

As a player, Davis-Winn is a clear-cut offensive tackle. He played both left tackle and right tackle as a sophomore last fall. He immediately stands out on film with a wingspan over eight feet.

With those remarkable physical tools, Winn looks like what college programs envision as a pass blocker. As he fills out and adds strength, he could develop into a stone wall on the outside of the o-line. Even with significant room to add mass to his frame, Winn showed some run blocking chops on film, too, thanks to quick feet and a ground-gaining, attacking style.

A multi-sport athlete, Winn also plays basketball for his high school.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Winn is the No. 192 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 21 nationally among all offensive tackle prospects. In the state of Pennsylvania, regardless of position, Winn ranks as the No. 7 recruit.