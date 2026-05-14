South Carolina football to host four-star offensive lineman

South Carolina football may be in the midst of “official visit season,” but the Gamecocks will have some underclassmen unofficial visitors on campus this weekend for a Junior Day before the OV slate resumes at the end of the month. One name who has shared that he will be in town is four-star Drexel Hill (PA) Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic standout Tyrie Davis-Winn.

Known also as Ty Winn, the big offensive lineman says he will be at USC this weekend. Much of the Pennsylvania native’s early recruitment has been in the Northeast and eastern portions of the Midwest, but that has started to change in recent months, as he has burst onto the scene.

South Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements visited him this winter, prompting Davis-Winn’s desire to come to campus. He has eight power conference offers to his credit and is a candidate to earn one from the Gamecocks soon.

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As a player, Davis-Winn is a clear-cut offensive tackle. He played both left tackle and right tackle as a sophomore last fall. The big fella measures in at 6-8 and 270 pounds, causing him to immediately stand out on film. He also boasts a wingspan longer than seven feet.

With those remarkable physical tools, Davis-Winn looks like what college programs envision as a pass blocker. As he fills out and adds strength, he could develop into a stone wall on the outside of the o-line. Even with significant room to add mass to his frame, Davis-Winn showed some run blocking chops on film, too, thanks to quick feet and a ground-gaining, attacking style.

Davis-Winn is a multi-sport athlete at Monsignor Bonner. He plays basketball for the Friars, a testament to his athletic upside on the gridiron.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Davis-Winn is the No. 257 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 27 nationally among all offensive tackle prospects. In the state of Pennsylvania, regardless of position, Davis-Winn ranks as the No. 8 player.