South Carolina football offers athletic defensive back from Virginia powerhouse

South Carolina football has had a long list of talented players on campus over the last week. Four installments of the Shane Beamer Football Camp have come and gone, and the Gamecocks have dispensed a handful of offers to players across multiple classes.

The most recent offer came on Monday night after the fourth prospect camp. Class of 2028 Richmond (VA) Huguenot defensive back Tyrone Miller Jr. announced his offer on social media. According to Miller, it is his fifth offer from a power conference program. Carolina joins the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, SMU Mustangs, and Boston College Eagles.

All of Miller’s offers have come in since the calendar flipped to 2026. All of his major offers have come in since the start of May. USC is his first suitor from the Southeastern Conference, though they likely won’t be the last.

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As a player, Miller fits the archetype of what defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray looks for in a cornerback. He is listed at 6-1 and is a good athlete. He accelerates really well and plays with physicality, both in coverage and in run support.

Miller is a good coverage player who has a knack for contorting his body around potential contact to poke the football free. He flies upfield against the run, willing to take on bigger running backs. When the ball is in the air, Miller will likely get a hand (or hands) on it.

He also has experience playing some on the other side of the ball at wide receiver. That can only help his mental game as a defensive back.

Miller does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. His recruitment has only started gaining traction recently, so that isn’t much of a surprise.