South Carolina offers freshman quarterback with NFL All-Pro father

South Carolina football offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles has offered another young quarterback. On Saturday, class of 2029 Franklin Lakes (NJ) Paramus Catholic standout Walker Snee revealed his new offer on social media following a visit to Columbia.

Snee, who is the son of former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Chris Snee and grandson of Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin, already has nine power conference offers and 14 from Division-I programs.

Despite his age, Snee has shown himself to be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. He has a strong arm that can make most throws on the field, even from multiple arm slots or throwing platforms. Demonstrating his athleticism, Snee boasts a 4.7 40-yard dash time and is an escape artist in the pocket.

Adding to his fit with Briles, Snee has experience operating in the RPO game. He has also run some more traditional read option plays.

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Snee played his freshman season at Bergen Catholic and saw a lot of action as a running quarterback. He transferred to Paramus Catholic this offseason and appears set for a full-time role.

Listed at 6-3 and 205 pounds, Snee already has good size heading into his sophomore season. With three years left at the high school level, he will continue to develop physically and as a quarterback.

South Carolina has offered three other quarterbacks in the class of 2023. Palmetto State native Bear Woods, younger brother of current Gamecock Cutter Woods, picked up an offer earlier this month. Previously, Georgia native CJ Cypher and Texas product Ty Snell earned USC opportunities.

Snee is also one of the top baseball players in the state of New Jersey for the 2029 class. As a right-handed pitcher, he throws north of 90 miles per hour on the mound.