Four-star running back visiting South Carolina

South Carolina football will host another talented visitor for the Thursday edition of its spring practice. Four-star Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb running back Zachary Belyeu will be on campus, just one day after he was in Clemson.

The class of 2028 seems to have strong affections for the home-state Georgia Bulldogs. The Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers have been prominent factors, as well.

The Gamecocks offered Belyeu back in January of this year. Thursday’s visit will represent his first chance to visit USC since that offer.

Belyeu earned one of Stan Drayton’s first offers as USC’s running backs coach/assistant head coach. It was not his first connection with Drayton, however. The veteran assistant coach recruited Belyeu to Penn State in 2025, where he was also one of Drayton’s first offers.

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As a player, Belyeu is a wide-bodied, physical running back. Listed at 5-9.5 and 215 pounds, he seems to understand leverage well, and he keeps his feet moving through contact. His impressive weight room numbers indicate that he is a hard worker and that the power seen on film is not something that would just show up at the high school level.

Though he doesn’t possess elite speed, Belyeu is fast enough to run around defenders who shy away from the contact he typically brings. He has good feet, too, and he can make would-be tacklers miss in space.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Belyeu is the No. 134 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 10 nationally among all running back prospects. Belyeu is the No. 12 player in the talent-laden state of Georgia, regardless of position.