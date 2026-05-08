South Carolina football offers four-star running back

Class of 2028 Jasper (AL) running back Zion Coger has emerged as one of the top ballcarriers in the cycle. He picked up his first power conference offer just a few months ago but is now a four-star prospect. On Thursday evening, the 6-0, 190-pound back announced that South Carolina had extended a scholarship offer his way.

The Gamecocks offer allows USC to join LSU and Oregon among the ranks of major programs in the mix for Coger. Several other programs, most notably the Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs, have recruited him, as well.

LSU, Georgia, and Mississippi State all hosted Coger for unofficial visits this spring semester.

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Coger’s film makes it easy to see why the recruiting industry likes him so much.

Though he probably isn’t running a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash, Coger accelerates extremely well, allowing him to burst through holes when they come open. That trait pairs very nicely with exceptional vision, as he has the ability to find openings behind just about any blocking. Coger combines patience with aggression, meaning he is willing to wait back for things to develop but that he will attack a weakness once he sees it.

Coger has some experience playing defensive back at Jasper, though his future is on offense. He has also put together some strong tape as a return man in the kicking game.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Coger is the No. 135 overall prospect in the class of 2028. He is also the ’28 cycle’s No. 10 national running back. Coger ranks as the No. 6 player, regardless of position, in the state of Alabama. Both Rivals and 247Sports list him as a four-star recruit and top-11 running back.