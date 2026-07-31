South Carolina football releases 2026 fall camp schedule

We’re one step closer to the start of a new season as South Carolina football releases its 2026 practice schedule.

South Carolina football student-athletes will report to preseason camp on August 6, with first practice happening on August 7. Full pad practice begins on August 14.

Practices will be held at either the Long Family Football Operations Center practice field, Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, or Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks open their season on Sept. 5 against Kent State at Williams-Brice. Below is the schedule released by South Carolina Athletics.

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South Carolina Preseason Practice Schedule

Note: All practices are closed unless otherwise noted. Times/availability subject to change.

• Thursday, Aug. 6: Local Media Day (Beamer press conference at 3 p.m. ; on-field assistants availability 3:30 p.m. ; offensive player availability 4 p.m. ; defensive player availability 4:30 p.m.)

• Friday, Aug. 7: practice #1 from 9:25-11 a.m. (PERIODS 1-3 OPEN)

• Saturday, Aug. 8: practice #2 from 9:15-11 a.m. (PERIODS 1-5 OPEN)

Sunday, Aug. 9: practice #3 from 9:25-11:30 a.m.

• Monday, Aug. 10: OFF DAY

• Tuesday, Aug. 11: practice #4 from 9:10-11:35 a.m. (Offensive player availability noon-1 p.m. ; Beamer press conference at 1 p.m.)

• Wednesday, Aug. 12: practice #5 from 9:10-11:15 a.m. (Defensive player availability noon-1 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 13: practice #6 from 9:10-10:38 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 14: practice #7 from 9:20-10:56 a.m. (first day of full pads)

Saturday, Aug. 15: practice #8/scrimmage #1 at 6:56 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 16: practice #9 from 6:45-8:20 p.m. (PERIODS 1-5 OPEN)

Monday, Aug. 17: OFF DAY FOR PLAYERS

• Tuesday, Aug. 18: practice #10 from 9:10-11:37 a.m. (first day of classes for fall semester ; player availability noon-1 p.m. ; Beamer press conference at 1 p.m.)



Wednesday, Aug. 19: practice #11 from 9:10-11:37 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20: practice #12 from 9:10-10:38 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 21: practice #13 from 9:10-10:07 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: practice #14/scrimmage #2 at 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23: no practice, meetings/workouts only

Monday, Aug. 24: OFF DAY FOR PLAYERS

• Tuesday, Aug. 25: practice #15 from 9:45-11:47 a.m. (player availability noon-1 p.m. ; Beamer press conference at 1 p.m.)

• Wednesday, Aug. 26: practice #16 from 9:30-11:46 a.m. (coordinators available 12:15-1:15 p.m.)

• Thursday, Aug. 27: practice #17 from 10-11:23 a.m. (Beamer at Carolina Calls 7 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 28: practice #18 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29: OFF DAY

Sunday, Aug. 30: practice #19 from 5:20-6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31: OFF DAY

• Tuesday, Sept. 1: practice #20 from 9:45-11:47 a.m. (player availability noon-1 p.m. ; Beamer press conference at 1 p.m.)

• Wednesday, Sept 2: practice #21 from 9:30-11:46 a.m. (coordinators available 12:20-1 p.m.)

• Thursday, Sept. 3: practice #22 from 10-11:23 a.m. (Beamer at Carolina Calls 7 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 4: practice #23 ; walk-thru at Williams-Brice Stadium

• Saturday, Sept. 5: week one vs. Kent State, 12:45 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network (Beamer/select player postgame availability)