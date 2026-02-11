Updated heights, weights for South Carolina football's 2026 returners
South Carolina football’s roster is in the unique position of returning its top talent while also remaking a large portion of the depth chart via the transfer portal and high school recruiting.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, EDGE Dylan Stewart, and wide receiver Nyck Harbor represented another offseason of talent retention for the Gamecocks in which Shane Beamer and company return 66 players from the 2025 season.
Many of them have undergone some offseason transformation, though.
52 of those 66 players are listed as a different size on the 2026 roster than they were in 2025. Below is a look at all of the height and weight changes for South Carolina football this offseason.
(You can also read about the heights and weights of the team’s newcomers here.)
0 Redshirt Freshman WR Lex Cyrus — 5-10, 175 pounds > 5-10, 185 pounds
3 Redshirt Sophomore DB Kelvin Hunter — 6-0, 200 pounds > 6-0, 208 pounds
4 Redshirt Junior DB/PR Vicari Swain — 6-1, 190 pounds > 6-0, 194 pounds
4 Redshirt Junior RB Isaiah Augustave — 6-2, 210 pounds > 6-1, 215 pounds
5 Sophomore DB Kendall Daniels Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds > 6-4, 218 pounds
5 Sophomore TE Mike Tyler — 6-4, 250 pounds > 6-4, 245 pounds
6 Sophomore WR Donovan Murph — 6-2, 195 pounds > 6-2, 196 pounds
7 Redshirt Freshman WR Jordon Gidron — 6-2, 190 pounds > 6-2, 197 pounds
7 Redshirt Senior LB Shawn Murphy — 6-3, 231 pounds > 6-3, 235 pounds
8 Senior DB Judge Collier — 6-2, 201 pounds > 6-2, 206 pounds
8 Senior WR/KR Nyck Harbor — 6-5, 235 pounds > 6-5, 242 pounds
9 Junior DB David Bucey — 6-0, 202 pounds > 6-0, 211 pounds
10 Redshirt Senior EDGE George Wilson Jr. — 6-4, 230 pounds > 6-5, 240 pounds
12 Redshirt Freshman QB Cutter Woods — 6-3, 204 pounds > 6-3, 215 pounds
13 Redshirt Freshman WR Malik Clark — 6-2, 190 pounds > 6-2, 195 pounds
14 Sophomore K/P Max Kelley — 6-2, 223 pounds > 6-2, 225 pounds
15 Sophomore LB Donovan Darden — 6-4, 230 pounds > 6-4, 242 pounds
16 Redshirt Sophomore DB Jalewis Solomon — 6-1, 187 pounds > 6-1, 195 pounds
17 Sophomore WR Jayden Sellers — 5-11, 175 pounds > 5-11, 185 pounds
18 Sophomore DB/KR Jaquel Holman — 6-1, 204 pounds > 6-1, 211 pounds
19 Redshirt Freshman QB/ATH Brandon Cunningham — 6-2, 180 pounds > 6-1, 190 pounds
19 Sophomore DB Damarcus Leach — 6-3, 193 pounds > 6-3, 199 pounds
21 Redshirt Freshman DB Chris Hatfield — 6-3, 210 pounds > 6-2, 215 pounds
22 Redshirt Freshman EDGE Jaquavious Dodd — 6-6, 240 pounds > 6-6, 245 pounds
24 Redshirt Sophomore P/K Mason Love — 6-1, 191 pounds > 6-0, 195 pounds
25 Redshirt Sophomore QB Jimmy Francis — 5-10, 186 pounds > 5-10, 190 pounds
25 Redshirt Junior DB Zahbari Sandy — 6-2, 221 pounds > 6-2, 208 pounds
26 Redshirt Sophomore DB Isaiah McClary — 6-1, 169 pounds > 6-1, 175 pounds
28 Redshirt Sophomore RB Matt Fuller — 5-11, 220 pounds > 5-11, 218 pounds
29 Redshirt Freshman DB Cedric Cisse — 5-11, 180 pounds > 6-0, 291 pounds
29 Redshirt Sophomore LS Gunnar Yocum — 6-0, 199 pounds > 6-0, 201 pounds
31 Redshirt Senior DB Peyton Williams — 6-0, 209 pounds > 6-0, 210 pounds
33 Redshirt Freshman LS Kyler Farrow — 6-3, 209 pounds > 6-2, 221 pounds
33 Redshirt Junior DT Troy Pikes — 6-3, 290 pounds > 6-3, 293 pounds
35 Redshirt Sophomore DB Jackson Burger — 6-1, 200 pounds > 6-1, 207 pounds
36 Redshirt Sophomore DB Landon Kurtz — 6-2, 196 pounds > 6-2, 202 pounds
41 Redshirt Freshman EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah — 6-3, 225 pounds > 6-2, 231 pounds
43 Redshirt Freshman DB Tony Brown — 5-11, 185 pounds > 6-1, 191 pounds
55 Redshirt Freshman OL Adedamola Ajidahun — 6-6, 325 pounds > 6-6, 310 pounds
58 Redshirt Junior OL Markee Anderson — 6-4, 326 pounds > 6-3, 320 pounds
62 Redshirt Senior OL Nolan Hay — 6-3, 309 pounds > 6-3, 328 pounds
63 Redshirt Junior OL Parker Lawson — 6-4, 300 pounds > 6-4, 308 pounds
70 Redshirt Sophomore OL Jake Recker — 6-5, 321 pounds > 6-5, 310 pounds
71 Redshirt Sophomore OL Blake Franks — 6-5, 336 pounds > 6-5, 325 pounds
72 Sophomore OL Shed Sarratt Jr. — 6-4, 336 pounds > 6-4, 325 pounds
74 Junior OL Josiah Thompson — 6-7, 300 pounds > 6-7, 305 pounds
81 Redshirt Sophomore TE Reno Roehm — 6-7, 255 pounds > 6-7, 260 pounds
82 Redshirt Freshman WR Jackson Repp — 5-9, 175 pounds > 5-8, 170 pounds
87 Redshirt Senior TE Brady Hunt — 6-5, 248 pounds > 6-5, 251 pounds
90 Redshirt Senior DT Davonte Miles — 6-4, 280 pounds > 6-4, 294 pounds
95 Redshirt Freshman DT Christian Ingram — 6-6, 310 pounds > 6-6, 305 pounds
99 Redshirt Senior DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — 6-3, 315 pounds > 6-3, 311 pounds