Updated heights, weights for South Carolina football's 2026 returners

South Carolina football’s roster is in the unique position of returning its top talent while also remaking a large portion of the depth chart via the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, EDGE Dylan Stewart, and wide receiver Nyck Harbor represented another offseason of talent retention for the Gamecocks in which Shane Beamer and company return 66 players from the 2025 season.

Many of them have undergone some offseason transformation, though.

52 of those 66 players are listed as a different size on the 2026 roster than they were in 2025. Below is a look at all of the height and weight changes for South Carolina football this offseason.

(You can also read about the heights and weights of the team’s newcomers here.)

0 Redshirt Freshman WR Lex Cyrus — 5-10, 175 pounds > 5-10, 185 pounds

3 Redshirt Sophomore DB Kelvin Hunter — 6-0, 200 pounds > 6-0, 208 pounds

4 Redshirt Junior DB/PR Vicari Swain — 6-1, 190 pounds > 6-0, 194 pounds

4 Redshirt Junior RB Isaiah Augustave — 6-2, 210 pounds > 6-1, 215 pounds

5 Sophomore DB Kendall Daniels Jr. — 6-4, 205 pounds > 6-4, 218 pounds

5 Sophomore TE Mike Tyler — 6-4, 250 pounds > 6-4, 245 pounds

6 Sophomore WR Donovan Murph — 6-2, 195 pounds > 6-2, 196 pounds

7 Redshirt Freshman WR Jordon Gidron — 6-2, 190 pounds > 6-2, 197 pounds

7 Redshirt Senior LB Shawn Murphy — 6-3, 231 pounds > 6-3, 235 pounds

8 Senior DB Judge Collier — 6-2, 201 pounds > 6-2, 206 pounds

8 Senior WR/KR Nyck Harbor — 6-5, 235 pounds > 6-5, 242 pounds

9 Junior DB David Bucey — 6-0, 202 pounds > 6-0, 211 pounds

10 Redshirt Senior EDGE George Wilson Jr. — 6-4, 230 pounds > 6-5, 240 pounds

12 Redshirt Freshman QB Cutter Woods — 6-3, 204 pounds > 6-3, 215 pounds

13 Redshirt Freshman WR Malik Clark — 6-2, 190 pounds > 6-2, 195 pounds

14 Sophomore K/P Max Kelley — 6-2, 223 pounds > 6-2, 225 pounds

15 Sophomore LB Donovan Darden — 6-4, 230 pounds > 6-4, 242 pounds

16 Redshirt Sophomore DB Jalewis Solomon — 6-1, 187 pounds > 6-1, 195 pounds

17 Sophomore WR Jayden Sellers — 5-11, 175 pounds > 5-11, 185 pounds

18 Sophomore DB/KR Jaquel Holman — 6-1, 204 pounds > 6-1, 211 pounds

19 Redshirt Freshman QB/ATH Brandon Cunningham — 6-2, 180 pounds > 6-1, 190 pounds

19 Sophomore DB Damarcus Leach — 6-3, 193 pounds > 6-3, 199 pounds

21 Redshirt Freshman DB Chris Hatfield — 6-3, 210 pounds > 6-2, 215 pounds

22 Redshirt Freshman EDGE Jaquavious Dodd — 6-6, 240 pounds > 6-6, 245 pounds

24 Redshirt Sophomore P/K Mason Love — 6-1, 191 pounds > 6-0, 195 pounds

25 Redshirt Sophomore QB Jimmy Francis — 5-10, 186 pounds > 5-10, 190 pounds

25 Redshirt Junior DB Zahbari Sandy — 6-2, 221 pounds > 6-2, 208 pounds

26 Redshirt Sophomore DB Isaiah McClary — 6-1, 169 pounds > 6-1, 175 pounds

28 Redshirt Sophomore RB Matt Fuller — 5-11, 220 pounds > 5-11, 218 pounds

29 Redshirt Freshman DB Cedric Cisse — 5-11, 180 pounds > 6-0, 291 pounds

29 Redshirt Sophomore LS Gunnar Yocum — 6-0, 199 pounds > 6-0, 201 pounds

31 Redshirt Senior DB Peyton Williams — 6-0, 209 pounds > 6-0, 210 pounds

33 Redshirt Freshman LS Kyler Farrow — 6-3, 209 pounds > 6-2, 221 pounds

33 Redshirt Junior DT Troy Pikes — 6-3, 290 pounds > 6-3, 293 pounds

35 Redshirt Sophomore DB Jackson Burger — 6-1, 200 pounds > 6-1, 207 pounds

36 Redshirt Sophomore DB Landon Kurtz — 6-2, 196 pounds > 6-2, 202 pounds

41 Redshirt Freshman EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah — 6-3, 225 pounds > 6-2, 231 pounds

43 Redshirt Freshman DB Tony Brown — 5-11, 185 pounds > 6-1, 191 pounds

55 Redshirt Freshman OL Adedamola Ajidahun — 6-6, 325 pounds > 6-6, 310 pounds

58 Redshirt Junior OL Markee Anderson — 6-4, 326 pounds > 6-3, 320 pounds

62 Redshirt Senior OL Nolan Hay — 6-3, 309 pounds > 6-3, 328 pounds

63 Redshirt Junior OL Parker Lawson — 6-4, 300 pounds > 6-4, 308 pounds

70 Redshirt Sophomore OL Jake Recker — 6-5, 321 pounds > 6-5, 310 pounds

71 Redshirt Sophomore OL Blake Franks — 6-5, 336 pounds > 6-5, 325 pounds

72 Sophomore OL Shed Sarratt Jr. — 6-4, 336 pounds > 6-4, 325 pounds

74 Junior OL Josiah Thompson — 6-7, 300 pounds > 6-7, 305 pounds

81 Redshirt Sophomore TE Reno Roehm — 6-7, 255 pounds > 6-7, 260 pounds

82 Redshirt Freshman WR Jackson Repp — 5-9, 175 pounds > 5-8, 170 pounds

87 Redshirt Senior TE Brady Hunt — 6-5, 248 pounds > 6-5, 251 pounds

90 Redshirt Senior DT Davonte Miles — 6-4, 280 pounds > 6-4, 294 pounds

95 Redshirt Freshman DT Christian Ingram — 6-6, 310 pounds > 6-6, 305 pounds

99 Redshirt Senior DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — 6-3, 315 pounds > 6-3, 311 pounds