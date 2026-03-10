Former South Carolina star signing with new NFL team

With the NFL free agency legal tampering period underway, former South Carolina football alum Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare became the first former Gamecock to agree to a new professional deal. Late on Monday, running back Rico Dowdle joined him.

According to the NFL’s official free agent tracker, Dowdle is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal is for two years and $12.25 million. He will join a Pittsburgh backfield that returns leading rusher Jaylen Warren. Even so, the team has been willing to play multiple backs in consistent roles. Dowdle previously played for new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy in 2024 when the latter was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

It is worth noting that the official start of the new league year is Wednesday. The NFL is currently in its “legal tampering period,” and players and teams cannot sign negotiated deals until the league’s new year begins. That means that Dowdle cannot sign his contract with the Jets until then.

Dowdle spent five years with the Dallas Cowboys after being an undrafted free agent. He was a reserve until 2024, when he rushed for over 1000 yards as a first-year starter. Then, in 2025, he crossed the 1000-yard threshold again with the Carolina Panthers. Dowdle is the only undrafted free agent running back to rush for 1000 yards in both Cowboys and Panthers history.

During his South Carolina career, Dowdle was a solid back whose injuries hampered his impact. When healthy, he produced, finishing his career with over 2600 yards of offense and 19 touchdowns.

In addition to Dowdle and Enagbare, other former Gamecocks are high on NFL free agency wish lists. Specifically, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and EDGE rusher Jadeveon Clowney will be sought-after names.