Former South Carolina quarterback Todd Ellis, current "Voice of the Gamecocks," to go in South Carolina Football Hall of Fame

On Thursday, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2025. The class includes five inductees, including former Gamecock quarterback Todd Ellis.

Joining Ellis in the class are Jerry Butler (Ware Shoals, Clemson Tigers, Buffalo Bills), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant, Appalachian State Mountaineers, Dallas Cowboys/St. Louis Rams), A.J. Green (Summerville, Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bengals/Arizona Cardinals), and Bob Jeter (Legacy Inductee, Union, Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers/Chicago Bears). An enshrinement ceremony will take place on April 16.

Ellis, a Greensboro, North Carolina native, signed with the University of South Carolina as one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the class of 1985. He redshirted that year before becoming the primary starter for four seasons. Not long after his playing days ended, Ellis joined the radio broadcast for the Gamecocks. He then became the “Voice of the Gamecocks” as the play-by-play man in 2003 and still holds that position today.

During his time in garnet and black, Ellis set a new program record with 9953 yards. He still owns that record. Ellis is also No. 2 in program history in completions and No. 4 in passing touchdowns. No. 9 is one of just four USC quarterbacks to win at least eight games twice, joining Connor Shaw, Phil Petty, and Garry Harper.

Ellis’s South Carolina Football Hall of Fame induction will not be his first. He earned a spot in the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Hall of Fame in 2005. The (state of) South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame then inducted Ellis in 2020.

In the official release from the SCFHOF, the organization listed Ellis’ contributions as a player and as a broadcaster as part of his qualifications for induction.

Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer’s wife, Emily Beamer, will also be honored as the SCFHOF’s 2025 Humanitarian of the Year.