What Vegas thinks about South Carolina's schedule and potential win totals for Gamecock opponents

South Carolina football has received a fairly wide range of projections for the 2026 season.

A minority of prognosticators believe the Gamecocks could struggle again after a disappointing 2025 campaign. A larger group considers Shane Beamer’s team as a fringe top 25 team that could, if the ball bounces the right way, be a dark horse candidate to make the College Football Playoff.

Naturally, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas peg South Carolina somewhere between those two extremes.

According to the folks at BetMGM, the Gamecocks’ preseason over/under win total is 6.5. Within those odds, the outlet places +115 odds on the “under” hitting, while the “over” sits at -145. BetMGM also puts USC’s chances of winning the SEC Championship at +5500.

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Below is a look at the BetMGM overall regular-season win total numbers for the 10 power conference teams on South Carolina football’s 2026 schedule:

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 4.5 wins

Alabama Crimson Tide: 8.5 wins

Kentucky Wildcats: 4.5 wins

Florida Gators: 7.5 wins

Tennessee Volunteers: 7.5 wins

Oklahoma Sooners: 7.5 wins

Texas A&M Aggies: 8.5 wins

Arkansas Razorbacks: 4.5 wins

Georgia Bulldogs: 9.5 wins

Clemson Tigers: 7.5 wins

*Kent State and Towson are not power conference programs and, therefore, were not included

BetMGM also lists South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers with +3500 odds to win the Heisman Trophy. That is up from +4000 earlier this offseason. Sellers is tied-for-13th among all quarterbacks and tied-for-14th overall.