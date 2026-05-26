With SEC Championship Game future in question, a look back at South Carolina football's road to 2010 SEC East title

Due to potential College Football Playoff expansion, the future of conference championship games is somewhat in doubt. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Monday that the conference remains “pretty committed” to keeping the SEC Championship Game moving forward. That’s not exactly a long-term vote of confidence.

With no one knowing for sure how many SEC Championship Games might be left for college football fans to enjoy, many have taken to reminiscing on past editions of the best conference championship game in college sports.

South Carolina football has made one appearance in the SEC Championship Game. The matchup against Auburn wasn’t necessarily that great for the Gamecocks. Even so, the journey to Atlanta — and the SEC Eastern Division championship that came with it — is worth a trip down memory lane.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

The 2010 season started following an uncomfortable offseason in Columbia. There was a fair amount of disgruntled fans in garnet and black, as Steve Spurrier’s South Carolina teams had proven they were capable of beating anyone (USC had beaten a top-5 Ole Miss team in 2009 and had won recent games against Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida) but failed to win more than eight games in any of his five seasons.

The good news for the Gamecock Faithful, though, was that the flashes the program showed in the early Spurrier era proved to be foreshadowing for what was to come from 2010 to 2013.

Leading up to 2010, South Carolina had established a border around the Palmetto State in recruiting. Assistant coaches like Brad Lawing and future head coach Shane Beamer carried heavy loads. Thanks to those efforts, top in-state talents like Marcus Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery, DJ Swearinger, Kelcy Quarles, Devin Taylor, Cliff Matthews, DeVonte Holloman, and TJ Johnson stayed home to play for the Gamecocks.

That infusion of talent, plus a loaded coaching staff and some Spurrier magic, helped Carolina take a step forward in 2010, accomplishing something that had never happened before and hasn’t happened since.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

To start the season, a workmanlike opener against Southern Miss saw the emergence of Lattimore as a potential star.

Then, in a win the next week against Georgia, the young running back removed the word “potential” from the conversation with a dominant performance that caused some UGA fans to nickname Lattimore “A Bulldog’s Worst Nightmare.” He burst onto the national scene with 198 yards from scrimmage and the day’s only two touchdowns.

The Gamecocks handled Furman in the third game before losing a tight one on the road against the Auburn Tigers. In what would be the first of two matchups between the two teams, Auburn’s Cam Newton had five scores.

Then, the most memorable game of the season came. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide rolled into Columbia on Oct. 9.

On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications

It was a picture-perfect day at Williams–Brice Stadium as the Tide and Gamecocks faced off in CBS’s featured 3:30 SEC Game of the Week.

Before the game, Spurrier pulled a rarely utilized tool out of his belt to help motivate his team. As a golf fan, he was enamored with the story of the 1999 Team USA comeback at the Ryder Cup. Despite trailing heading into the final day, captain Ben Crenshaw declared that he “[had] a good feeling about this.” He told his team that they just needed to “give fate a chance.”

Channeling Crenshaw, the Head Ball Coach told his team to “give fate a chance” against Nick Saban’s mighty Alabama squad.

Fate arrived in the form of Stephen Garcia’s best day as a Gamecock. Alongside great efforts from Marcus Lattimore (109 yards, three touchdowns) and Alshon Jeffery (127 yards, two touchdowns), Garcia played the quarterback position in an elite way. He converted on 17-of-20 pass attempts and logged three touchdown connections with Jeffery and Lattimore.

The defense gave up yardage through the air to All-American receiver Julio Jones but stifled the Crimson Tide’s ground attack. They also sacked ‘Bama quarterback Greg McElroy seven times, including four combined by Stephon Gilmore and Melvin Ingram. With fewer than 40 total yards rushing, Alabama never felt as if it was within striking distance, even when trailing by just one score in the third quarter.

It was a dominant performance for the Gamecocks. South Carolina proved that garnet was the superior shade of red over crimson with a 35-21 victory that was not as close as the score.

[Get our free newsletter! Don’t rely on search engines and social media for your Gamecock info.]

After the Alabama contest, Carolina lost to a bad Kentucky team. It was a day marred by an ankle injury to Marcus Lattimore and a rough second-half performance.

The Gamecocks bounced back with a pair of wins over the SEC teams from the Volunteer State. USC knocked off Vanderbilt in Nashville before handling Tennessee in Columbia. Against the Commodores, receiver Tori Gurley tied the program record with 14 receptions.

A tough loss against Arkansas came the following week. However, that defeat did not affect the standings in the SEC East. South Carolina and Florida played in Gainesville with a berth in the SEC Championship Game on the line.

Florida’s Andre Dubose returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, getting the Gators off to a strong start. From then on, it was all Gamecocks.

In another dominant effort, Lattimore led the way. Spurrier rode his All-American (yes, All-American, not just Freshman All-American) to the tune of 243 total yards from scrimmage. He found the end zone three times en route to his all-time USC record of 17 rushing touchdowns in a season and 38 in a career.

By the time the game ended, the scoreboard read 36-14 in favor of the Gamecocks. For the first time in history, South Carolina had won the SEC East.

Visit GamecockCentral’s exclusive Gamecocks-only, no-trolls message board!

After the Florida game, the Gamecocks handled business against Troy, scoring 69 points in a win. Then, the rival Clemson Tigers hosted Carolina in the regular-season finale.

In a smothering effort, the Gamecocks held Clemson to its lowest scoring output (seven points) and second-lowest yardage total (251 yards) of the 2010 season. On the way to his program-record 88-catch, 1517-yard season, Alshon Jeffery dominated the Tigers with five receptions, 141 yards, and a touchdown.

Heading into the 2010 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta’s Georgia Dome (RIP), South Carolina held a 9-3 record. It was only the second time in program history that the Gamecocks had won nine games in the regular season.

The championship game itself didn’t go the way South Carolina football fans would have hoped. Auburn, the eventual national champs, won in runaway fashion, sparked by an end-of-first-half Hail Mary that took all of the wind out of the Gamecocks’ metaphorical sails.

Even so, as part of the best stretch in program history, the 2010 SEC East championship season sure was a fun ride. It also served as a lead-in to three 11-win campaigns in a row.

2010-13 is, without a doubt, the best four-year stretch in South Carolina football history.