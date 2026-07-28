Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will keep taking the football away from opponents in 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 39 days.

The prediction paired with day 39 read, “The Carolina defense will force at least 20 total turnovers this fall. At least one will directly result in a touchdown.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Clayton White emphasizes turnovers

Defensive coordinator Clayton White has done a lot of good during his tenure as an assistant in Columbia. Much of his success stems from his ability to lead defenses that take the football away.

Since 2021 (the first year of the Shane Beamer era and, therefore, White’s first as DC at Carolina), the Gamecocks lead the SEC in total turnovers forced. In four of his five seasons, USC has been in the top four in the conference in takeaways, including leading the league in 2021 and 2022.

The 2022 season saw White’s unit lead the conference in interceptions. The Gamecocks then led the SEC in forced fumbles in 2024 and fumble recoveries in 2025.

Nationally, South Carolina has the sixth-most takeaways since 2021. With 110 total turnovers forced, the Gamecocks have intercepted 66 passes and recovered 44 fumbles.

Adding to the impact of White’s turnover emphasis, the Gamecocks have had a knack for finding the end zone after taking the ball away. Four of the team’s 2025 takeaways (one interception and three fumble recoveries) went for scores. South Carolina’s 2024 team had three defensive touchdowns, two pick-sixes and a fumble return. From 2021 to 2023, USC had seven defensive scores, with six coming on interceptions and one coming on a returned fumble recovery.

With 14 defensive touchdowns in five seasons, the Gamecocks have averaged nearly 20 extra points per season by scoring on defense.

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Taking the ball away in 2026

To continue the trend of being one of college football’s best groups of thieves, South Carolina will count on a blend of returners and newcomers.

Gamecock EDGE Dylan Stewart posted three official forced fumbles in both 2024 and 2025 (“official” is used here because at least one of 2024’s forced fumbles was credited to another player). Assuming No. 6 has another impactful season as a pass rusher, he will knock loose another few balls again in 2026.

The pass rusher playing opposite Stewart has forced three fumbles each of the past two years, too. Kyle Kennard accomplished the feat in 2024, and then Bryan Thomas Jr. joined in on the fun in 2025. Perhaps newcomers Caleb Herring (transfer portal) and Julian Walker (five-star high school recruit) could be this year’s beneficiary.

Three returning South Carolina defensive backs intercepted multiple passes in 2025. Cornerback Vicari Swain, safety Peyton Williams, and versatile DB Gerald Kilgore all picked off two passes last season. Swain and Williams also forced three fumbles, with Swain pulling the ball loose on two occasions.

Linebackers Fred “JayR” Johnson and Justin Okoronkwo have some coverage chops, something they both showed with an interception last year.

It feels like 2026 will be another big year for takeaways in Columbia.