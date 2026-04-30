South Carolina transfer addition granted 2026 eligibility

South Carolina football added a long list of transfer portal offensive linemen this offseason to help bolster both the team’s starting lineup and its depth. One of those transfers, former Northern Arizona Lumberjack tackle Seth Smith, transferred in with eyes set on contributing as a sixth-year senior.

But first, Smith had to secure his eligibility. Not much had been made of his appeal to the NCAA for a sixth year. However, the veteran needed a final ruling to determine his playing status. Now, it appears all should be set for the new Gamecock to compete this fall.

On Wednesday evening, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that the NCAA had granted Smith an extension on his eligibility clock. That decision officially grants him a final year to play college football.

When he was at Northern Arizona, Smith redshirted in 2021. Then, he played just half the year in 2022 and didn’t play at all in 2023. He then logged 26 straight starts at left tackle for the Lumberjacks.

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So far through spring, Smith has worked primarily at tackle. In fact, he was one of the names GamecockCentral had heard was competing at left tackle with presumed starter Jacarrius Peak out with a knee injury. At 6-4 and 307 pounds with solid athleticism, though, he could have some positional flexibility.

When speaking about Smith, offensive line coach Randy Clements has praised his new lineman’s “football savvy” and experience. Those traits will make him a valuable member of the 2026 South Carolina football team. That will be true whether he cracks the starting lineup or not.

Depth is critical on the offensive line, and a veteran presence can only help a group that likely will have six to eight new faces in the 10-man two-deep up front.