Where CBS Sports ranks South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer among power conference leaders
Each offseason, the college football crew over at CBS Sports ranks college football’s power conference (and Notre Dame) head coaches. With the 2026 preseason update now in place, South Carolina headman Shane Beamer slotted in at No. 40 overall.
Said CBS’ Tom Fornelli about Beamer’s place in the hierarchy:
“Beamer’s ranking reflects South Carolina’s win-loss record in a given season. In 2024, the Gamecocks were flirting with a College Football Playoff berth and finished 9-4 with a 5-3 mark in the SEC. As a result, Beamer rocketed up 18 spots from 46th to 28th in last year’s rankings. Now, after a 4-8 season, he didn’t finish higher than 33rd on anybody’s ballot and fell 12 spots to 40th.”
The Gamecock boss’ spot in the rankings stems from polls including him anywhere from No. 33 to No. 46. Beamer was 28th heading into the 2025 campaign, marking a 12-spot overall drop this offseason after the team’s 4-8 showing.
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Overall, Beamer is No. 40 out of 68 total coaches. That ranks 11th out of 16 in the Southeastern Conference. He is ahead of Kentucky’s Will Stein (64), Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby (58), Arkansas’ Ryan Silverfield (56), Ole Miss’ Pete Golding (51), and Auburn’s Alex Golesh (45).
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In the preseason update, the rest of the SEC is positioned as follows: Florida’s Jon Sumrall (46), Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea (29), Oklahoma’s Brent Venables (28), Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz (23), Tennessee’s Josh Heupel (19), Texas A&M’s Mike Elko (14), LSU’s Lane Kiffin (9), Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer (8), Texas’ Steve Sarkisian (6), and Georgia’s Kirby Smart (2).
In 2026, South Carolina will face five coaches from CBS’ top 25. That includes four SEC opponents (Smart, DeBoer, Elko, and Heupel), plus Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (11).