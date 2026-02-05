South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer on tampering: The penalty 'should be severe'

The transfer portal window has opened and closed. Now, for the most part, that part of the college football news cycle is in the rearview mirror. However, on Wednesday, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had his first public appearance with the media since the transfer window closed, meaning he received multiple portal questions.

When asked specifically about tampering in college football, Beamer offered a strong opinion.

“What the penalty should be, that’s for other people to figure out. But I believe it should be severe,” he stated.

To offer some clarity to his comments, Beamer acknowledged that this era of college football is tough to navigate because of third-party involvement. However, he made it clear he feels like there is a clear difference between programs that try to do things the right way versus those that intentionally skirt the rules.

“So, I’m not sitting here saying we’re holier than thou or we’ve never done anything wrong,” Beamer said. “I don’t think we have,” he clarified, “But there’s certainly a gray area where it’s hard to figure out what’s black and what’s white in so many ways. But I can honestly say, as a head football coach, I’ve never contacted a guy that’s not in the portal, much less put in a text message, much less asking ‘what’s your buyout?'”

Beamer did not mention any names. However, the situation he described and the one implied by the question—one involving text messages from a sitting head coach to a player not in the portal—mirrors the circumstances Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently alleged that his program has dealt with at the hands of new Ole Miss headman Pete Golding.

According to Swinney, Golding’s alleged tampering with linebacker Luke Ferrelli is a symptom of bad actors abusing a broken system. “This is a really sad state of affairs,” the Clemson head coach said. “We have a broken system. And if there are no consequences for tampering, then we have no rules, and we have no governance.”

Beamer summed up his thoughts on tampering in a similar way. “If we have rules and we’re not going to enforce them, then what the hell do we have rules for?” he asked rhetorically.

Tampering wasn’t the only transfer portal-related topic on Beamer’s question list for Wednesday.

The sixth-year head coach spoke generally about the team’s 25 transfer portal additions and even a little about the departures.

He also provided some insight on offensive lineman Josiah Thompson. The rising junior entered the transfer portal this offseason only to return to the Gamecocks. (You can read more about that situation here.)

Beamer shared that there were additional players who attempted to come back but that he and his staff elected to decline those potential overtures.

“We had other players, just to be completely honest, that went in the portal and reached out and wanted to come back, and I said, ‘No,'” Beamer explained. “That happened on more than one occasion because of how they left, and maybe the reasons they left for. Josiah, I wouldn’t put in that boat.”

Tight end Michael Smith, ironically, a player who wound up at Ole Miss, was in a somewhat similar situation. He left the Gamecocks midseason to pursue a redshirt and transfer. Following an early transfer portal signing with Syracuse, he continued to look around, including at his previous program. His former head coach spoke briefly about what transpired.

“That was certainly crazy, to say the least,” Beamer started. “The last time I talked to Mike was in October during an off week. The night that our players arrived back here in January to start classes on Monday or Tuesday, whatever it was, he texted me that night and wanted to come meet with me the next morning. When he came back, he expressed an interest in coming back to South Carolina. Then, I’ll leave it at that, from what happened after that point.”