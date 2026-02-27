ESPN analyst predicts former South Carolina quarterback will start for new NFL team in 2026

Former South Carolina starting quarterback Spencer Rattler is entering his third NFL offseason. After the New Orleans Saints drafted him in 2024, Rattler became a part-time starter and led the way for the Saints 14 total times in 2024 and 2025.

However, with the Saints likely starting Tyler Shough in 2026, there are many around the NFL who think Rattler is good enough to earn another opportunity. He might not start in New Orleans in 2026, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t start somewhere else.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Seth Walder released his predictions for the NFL’s 32 starting quarterback positions in 2026. Rattler made the cut. According to Walder, the former Gamecock could be the next starting signal-caller for the New York Jets.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Said Walder: “The Jets were the hardest team for me to predict in this exercise. There are so many feasible candidates.

“New York certainly could be a landing place for a non-Mendoza rookie quarterback, and it would make sense for the Jets to be in the Willis sweepstakes. If they want a stable veteran, perhaps the Jets would look at Cousins or Derek Carr, though neither would be the necessary long-term solution. Or New York could contemplate a few trade candidates, with Mac Jones, Tanner McKee, and Rattler among them.

“Though he ultimately gave way to rookie Tyler Shough, Rattler was solid last season in New Orleans. He recorded a 50.3 QBR and a plus-3% completion percentage over expected, and his 9% off-target rate was the lowest among all QBs with at least 100 pass attempts. The 2024 fifth-round pick is entering his third season, so he could still improve. And Rattler likely would cost less on the trade market than Jones, as well.”

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Before New Orleans elected to give their other young quarterback some action, Rattler earned significant praise last season for his play.

Former NFL defensive back and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said that Rattler “deserves to be a starting quarterback in this league.”

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh argued that Rattler will be a “household QB” soon enough.”

Long-time sports writer John Frascella even argued that Rattler might be the most underrated player in the NFL.

On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications

If Walder’s prediction comes true, it wouldn’t be the first time a change of scenery worked out in Rattler’s favor.

When things didn’t work out at Oklahoma, he wound up transferring to South Carolina. Rattler called that difficult transition a “blessing in disguise.”

Not only was it a blessing for Rattler (he made it to the NFL), but it was a blessing for the Gamecocks.

During his time in garnet and black, Rattler became an excellent leader and teammate in Columbia. Despite a bad situation with his first offensive coordinator, Rattler found a way to set Carolina’s single-game record with six touchdowns in a blowout win over top-10 Tennessee in 2022. Then, he turned in a remarkable 2023 season and set the career completion percentage record (67.5%).