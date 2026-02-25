South Carolina football announces spring fest, Darius Rucker concert, in place of spring game

Due to renovations at Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina football fans have wondered whether or not there would be a 2026 edition of the Garnet and Black Spring Game. On Wednesday, USC provided a definitive answer.

According to a release from the University, Gamecock Athletics will host a Garnet & Black Spring Fest on April 11th. Coinciding with the end of USC’s spring practice schedule, South Carolina’s Spring Fest will include a ticketed concert headlined by Gamecock superfan Darius Rucker and Lauren Alaina and a free block party.

Colonial Life Arena will host the concert, and more details will come out at a later date. South Carolina will release tickets in phases. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m., and the doors to the arena will open at 6:00 p.m.

The block party will be located just outside of CLA at Foundation Square at the corner of Lincoln Street and Green Street and will include a meet and greet with student-athletes on the football team, live music, children’s activities, and available food and drinks. Activities will begin at 1:00 p.m.

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

Gamecock Athletics, in partnership with Rock Block, has announced that country music superstar and longtime Gamecock supporter Darius Rucker, along with country singer, songwriter and actress, Lauren Alaina, will headline the Garnet & Black Spring Fest on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Colonial Life Arena.

“The Garnet & Black Spring Fest promises to be a great event for fans of all ages and gives us an opportunity to come together and celebrate what it means to be a Gamecock,” said Athletics Director, Jeremiah Donati. “Our department has been hard at work finding new ways for our fans to interact with one another and our student-athletes, and the Garnet & Black Spring Fest is just one of the new events that we will be announcing to meet that goal. Due to the ongoing stadium construction, our ability to host a Spring Game this year was going to be challenging as our top priority is ensuring Williams-Brice Stadium is ready for our September 5 home opener. As a result, the Garnet & Black Spring Fest was created to not only provide fans with the opportunity to meet and greet our football student-athletes but to come together as Gamecocks.”

Tickets for the Garnet & Black Spring Fest Concert will be released in phases to allow priority access to Gamecock Club members, Letterman Association members, University of South Carolina students and Colonial Life Arena Cyber Club members. Emails with ticket purchase details will be sent at the start of each pre-sale period listed below.

Fans of all ages are invited to the free Garnet & Black Spring Fest Block Party in Foundation Square, at the corner of Lincoln and Greene Streets, outside of Colonial Life Arena. The Block Party will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature a meet and greet with Gamecock football student-athletes, food and drinks, inflatables, live music and more. The timeline of Block Party events will be released at a later date. Doors of Colonial Life Arena will open at 6:00 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:00 p.m.