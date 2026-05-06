Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia has been diagnosed with cancer. According to an announcement from Garcia and his family, the Gamecock great has stage 4 colorectal cancer.

According to that same announcement, Garcia has been in the hospital for several days and will begin his chemotherapy on Wednesday.

The Garcias have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help offset medical costs. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-garcias-fight-beating-stage-4-cancer.

Known for his toughness on the field, Garcia will use that trait in his upcoming fight.

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Originally from Tampa, Florida, Garcia signed with South Carolina football as a four-star recruit in the class of 2007. He redshirted that fall but began seeing action as a redshirt freshman in 2008.

The full-time starter in 2009 and 2010, Garcia helped the Gamecock program rise to national relevance. With over 3000 yards and 26 total touchdowns, he led Steve Spurrier’s team to an SEC East title in 2010 as a redshirt junior.

When Garcia’s career in garnet and black ended in 2011, he was third among all Gamecock quarterbacks in career passing yards (7597). Even now, he remains third in yardage, fourth in completions (589), fifth in passing touchdowns (47), and third in quarterback rushing touchdowns (15). He also never lost to Clemson as a starter, taking down the Tigers in runaway fashion in 2009 and 2010.

Garcia is one of six quarterbacks in South Carolina history to throw for at least 3000 yards in a season. He had one of his best career performances in USC’s upset over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in 2010, when he tossed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 17-for-20 efficiency.

Since the end of his playing days, Garcia has dived into the world of personal quarterback training. He podcasts with former Gamecock teammate Patrick DiMarco on the show Tailgate Talks.

Garcia’s son Memphys is following in his father’s footsteps as a collegiate quarterback. He signed with New Mexico Military Institute this spring.