South Carolina associate AD/SID Steve Fink to retire

Steve Fink, the University of South Carolina’s Senior Associate AD/Communications & Public Relations for Football, is retiring. After 21 years with the Gamecocks, Fink will step down from his role at USC at the end of June.

The athletics communication veteran shared his retirement message on social media.

Life update. I hope you enjoy your journey as much as I have enjoyed mine, especially the past 21 years with @GamecocksOnline and @GamecockFB. pic.twitter.com/BtETGeWsY7 — Steve Fink (@SteveFink_SID) April 29, 2026

Before South Carolina, Fink spent time in college athletics at TCU and Colorado. He also had stints with Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals and the Denver Zephyrs, a Minor League Baseball team affiliated with MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds while he was there. In total, he spent over 40 overall years working in athletic communications, with nearly 30 years at the college level.

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Fink enjoyed a long and successful career at South Carolina. He held multiple titles over more than two decades but earned his way to a Senior Associate Athletics position in 2024.

During his time in Columbia, both Fink and the Gamecocks earned multiple awards and recognitions.

In 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025, the University of South Carolina’s sports information department was selected as one of the best 11 departments in all of FBS by the Football Writers Association of America.

Arriving in Columbia in 2005, he worked with head coaches Steve Spurrier (2005-2015), Will Muschamp (2016-2020), and Shane Beamer (2021-present).