South Carolina to induct Steve Spurrier into USC Athletics Hall of Fame

The University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame has chosen its class of 2026. Among an impressive group of recipients, former Gamecock football coach Steve Spurrier will be inducted this fall.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Class will be honored during homecoming weekend, beginning with the induction ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5. More details about Hall of Fame festivities will be announced later.

For Spurrier, the honor follows another Hall of Fame induction earlier this year. The (state of) South Carolina Football Hall of Fame honored him with enshrinement in May.

Kenny McKinley (2015, posthumously), Sidney Rice (2016), Eric Norwood (2017), Marcus Lattimore (2019), Connor Shaw (2021), Pharoh Cooper (2024), and Melvin Ingram (2024) all preceded their coach into the USCHOF.

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The winningest coach in South Carolina history, Spurrier coached in Columbia for 11 seasons. He led the program to its most successful run ever, a four-year stretch that included an SEC East championship (2010) and three consecutive 11-win campaigns (2011-2013). The Head Ball Coach’s 86 victories are 22 more than Rex Enright, the man in second place on USC’s all-time wins list.

All three of the Gamecocks’ top-10 finishes came under Spurrier (including No. 4 following the 2013 campaign), and so did six of 11 seasons in which the team cracked the AP top 10 at any point. Carolina was in the AP poll for 69 consecutive ranking weeks under the HBC, which shattered the previous school record. Spurrier also coached the Gamecocks’ only win over a No. 1-ranked team, a 2010 beatdown of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Spurrier led the Gamecocks to five bowl wins, including four straight from 2011 to 2014. He also guided the program to a 6-4 record against the rival Clemson Tigers that culminated in a five-game winning streak from 2009 to 2013. He is the only coach in South Carolina history to beat Clemson six times, Georgia five times, Tennessee five times, and Florida more than once.

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Full 2026 South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame class

• 2010 and 2011 South Carolina baseball teams

• Steve Spurrier (Former South Carolina head football coach, 2005-15)

• Sabrina D’Angelo (Women’s soccer, 2011-14)

• Tyasha Harris (Women’s basketball, 2016-20)

• Savannah McCaskill (Women’s soccer, 2014-17)

• Tomas Peribonio (Men’s swimming, 2015-18)

• Bert Sorin (Men’s track and field, 1996-99)