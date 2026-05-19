Steve Spurrier zings Clemson, Dabo Swinney at South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame induction

The South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame inducted a pair of former Gamecocks on Monday night, as former USC defensive tackle Andrew Provence and former head coach Steve Spurrier were among 10 honored.

During the ceremony, the Head Ball Coach had the opportunity to be in one of his favorite places: in front of a microphone. As he has done so many times in the past, he took part of his short time at the podium to lob a few zingers at a rival. These came at the expense of the Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney, who was in attendance.

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Spurrier told several stories during his 10 minutes on stage, including recalling when he told the media of his goal to turn around the South Carolina football program. “I want to be the winningest coach in school history,” he said. “All I had to do was win 65, so it wasn’t way up there.”

The HBC continued, “Sure enough, we were rocking along, this, that, and the other. In our eighth year here, we won No. 65. I’d like to thank Coach Dabo (Swinney): his team didn’t play very well that night,” he laughed. “We were able to win at Clemson. Dylan Thompson had a heck of a game that night.”

Spurrier, of course, was referencing the 2012 South Carolina-Clemson rivalry contest in Memorial Stadium. His 65th USC victory was the Gamecocks’ 10th of the year, a high point in one of three 11-win campaigns in a row. It was also the fourth of five Gamecock victories in a row over the Tigers.

The Head Ball Coach made sure that Swinney and Clemson fans didn’t forget that fact, either. “I’m still trying to figure out how we beat you guys five years in a row,” he taunted. “But it happened, I guess.”

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Swinney, who laughed along with Spurrier, has a good relationship with the former South Carolina headman. Because of this, it came as no surprise that the man of the hour softened the blow with some praise.

“Dabo has got more conference championships than any coach in America right now,” Spurrier explained. “I think he’s done pretty good.”

Even so, “pretty good” wasn’t enough for Swinney to have the upper hand against Spurrier.

The Gamecocks played Clemson 10 times under Spurrier, and the Head Ball Coach led his troops to victory six times. That is the most rivalry wins for any South Carolina coach.

Spurrier finished his USC career with 86 wins and had 84 (good for an 8.4 average) in his 10 full seasons. Outside of the Spurrier era, only four seasons in history (1984, 2001, 2017, and 2024) have seen the Gamecocks win more than what the HBC averaged.