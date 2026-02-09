South Carolina greats win Super Bowl LX in Seattle Seahawks' dominant victory

South Carolina football greats Ernest Jones and Nick Emmanwori had great seasons for the 2025-2026 Seattle Seahawks and helped guide the franchise to a berth in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. As the confetti fell on Sunday night, the former Gamecocks were Super Bowl champions.

Seattle’s defense dominated all night, en route to a 29-13 victory. Jones and Emmanwori were huge parts of that.

At final tally, Jones led both teams with 11 overall tackles, including one tackle for loss. As he has done all season, he commanded the middle of the defense and made plays all over the field. The win marked Jones’ second Lombardi Trophy triumph, as he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Emmanwori finished the game with five tackles and was around the football a lot, despite playing on an injured ankle. On multiple occasions, Patriots ballhandlers gave themselves up rather than challenging Emmanwori in the open field.

Running back Kenneth Walker won the Big Game’s MVP, but many called for the entire Seattle defense to split it. Even without that extra hardware, though, Jones and Emmanwori are deserving Super Bowl champs.

The championship represented a fitting end to Jones’ first All-Pro campaign in the National Football League. The former USC linebacker had been one of the league’s biggest snubs in recent years but finally received the honor after posting 126 tackles and five interceptions (tied-2nd in the NFL), and seven passes defended. Jones led the NFL’s best scoring defense (17.2 points per game) in both tackles and interceptions. He did so while playing in just 15 regular-season games.

For Emmanwori, the rookie season couldn’t have gone much better. Despite missing some time with an injury, he became a star in his versatile role with the Seahawks. Being deployed in just about every way, Emmanwori logged 74 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and one interception. Finishing as a finalist for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, he did not win the award, but Emmanwori pulled in Tom Brady’s LFG Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. He also became the first NFL player ever to block a field goal, sack the quarterback, register an additional tackle for loss, and intercept a pass in the same game.

On Sunday night, Emmanwori became the 20th former Gamecock to win a Super Bowl while on the active roster. Jones, with his second title, became the second to earn multiple rings (as a player), joining offensive lineman Steve Courson, who won two with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dan Reeves won one championship as a hybrid running back/receiver with the Dallas Cowboys and then won again as the team’s offensive coordinator.

During his South Carolina football career, Ernest Jones was one of the best linebackers ever to wear garnet and black. The Peach State native earned his way from three-star recruit to All-SEC contributor and Gamecock captain. He was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has been a primary starter his whole professional career.

For Emmanwori’s Gamecock tenure, greatness came early. He became a Freshman All-American in 2022. Then, in his final year, the versatile defensive playmaker picked up All-American honors from multiple publications and was a consensus All-SEC first-team performer. He earned an early second-round selection in last April’s NFL Draft.