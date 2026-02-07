A look at the best Super Bowl performances from former South Carolina football stars

South Carolina football fans will watch Super Bowl LX with one eye (or maybe both) focused on some former Gamecocks.

All-Pro linebacker Ernest Jones and versatile defender Nick Emmanwori are among the best defensive players in football and will lead the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots. Marcellas Dial is on the Patriots’ roster but will not play due to a torn ACL.

With the 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) Santa Clara, California matchup airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock, fans will have the opportunity to see Jones and/or Emmanwori make their marks on NFL history.

If they do, they will join several other former Gamecocks with big-time performances in previous Super Bowls. Below is a look at six of the top individual efforts from USC alums in the Big Game.

Brad Edwards, Super Bowl XXVI, Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills

A former All-American safety for South Carolina, Brad Edwards has the most impressive Super Bowl stat line of any Gamecock alum.

Playing for the Washington Redskins against the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI, Edwards was quarterback Jim Kelly’s worst nightmare. Edwards picked off the Hall of Fame signal-caller twice and was a block away from taking both picks to the house. Making his day more impressive, he knocked away five other Kelly pass attempts in the game.

Edwards should have been the runaway Super Bowl MVP in Washington’s 37-24 win. Instead, they gave the honor to quarterback Mark Rypien.

Stephon Gilmore, Super Bowl LIII, New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Stephon Gilmore, one of the greatest corners in South Carolina football history, turned in an elite professional career, as well. He was the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and seems to be a shoo-in for a Hall of Fame gold jacket one day.

Following the 2018 season, though, Gilmore was a major reason why his New England Patriots won their sixth Lombardi Trophy. In a defensive battle, the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII. Gilmore registered five tackles, led both teams with three pass breakups, and sealed the victory with a late-game interception as the Rams threatened to score.

Gilmore would have been Super Bowl MVP in many years, especially in a defensive struggle. However, wide receiver Julian Edelman had an all-time great performance with 10 receptions and 149 total yards.

Ernest Jones, Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

As a rookie for the Los Angeles Rams, Ernest Jones was everywhere in Super Bowl LVI.

The former All-SEC linebacker logged seven tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals, including one for a key goal line stand for the Rams defense. He also registered a pair of tackles for loss and a sack of quarterback Joe Burrow. Jones had several good coverage snaps, too, one of them resulting in a tough pass breakup. He and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald dominated the Bengals’ offense all day in the 23-20 victory.

Jones had an argument for MVP but (probably rightly) lost out to a two-touchdown performance from receiver Cooper Kupp. He will get a chance for a second ring on Sunday.

Darian Stewart, Super Bowl L, Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

Darian Stewart didn’t get the national recognition he deserved while in garnet and black. The former Gamecock proved that with a great NFL career that included a Pro Bowl berth and a Super Bowl ring.

During that Super Bowl, Stewart’s Denver Broncos put on a defensive clinic against NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. The dynamic safety was all over the field for the Broncos, registering three tackles, two tackles for loss, and a huge hit on a sack of Newton. He also knocked away two Newton passes and forced a fumble. Stewart’s performance gets lost behind Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware combining for 4.5 sacks, but it shouldn’t.

Stewart was an important part of what was a 24-10 win in Peyton Manning’s final game.

Deebo Samuel, Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Just as he was for the Gamecocks, Deebo Samuel has been one of the most versatile offensive players in recent NFL memory. That translated to his first Super Bowl appearance as a rookie.

In Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers utilized Samuel in a variety of ways to move the football. Samuel had five receptions and three carries in the running game. He totaled 92 yards, including a wide receiver Super Bowl record of 53 rushing yards. Samuel was the only 49er with more than 60 yards from scrimmage in the 31-20 loss.

The 40ers and Samuel got another crack at the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII but fell short again.

Alshon Jeffery and Stephon Gilmore, Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

For three years, Alshon Jeffery and Stephon Gilmore were teammates at South Carolina. Together, they helped the Gamecocks to an SEC East Championship and an 11-win season. Several years later, they faced off in Super Bowl LII.

During the first half, Jeffery torched Patriots corner Eric Rowe for 73 yards and a touchdown. He nearly brought down another touchdown, but Rowe got away with a jersey tug to force the incompletion.

After halftime, Gilmore became the primary man in charge of slowing down his former teammate. The move worked, as Jeffery didn’t touch the ball again. Gilmore finished the game with four tackles and two passes defended.

Philadelphia won the ball game, and had they awarded first-half and second-half MVPs, Jeffery and Gilmore would have been in the discussion for the respective awards. However, Nick Foles deservedly brought it home.