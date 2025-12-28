Former South Carolina football staffer joining Florida State program

On Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Taylor Edwards, South Carolina’s former director of player personnel, is headed to a new home once again. Edwards will be the Florida State Seminoles’ executive director of player acquisitions. He will join an FSU front office that will also feature general manager John Garrett.

Most in the industry are praising Edwards’ hire, citing his successful player evaluations and recruiting acumen.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell enters 2026 under immense pressure to win now. He has made several tweaks to his off-field staff, and Edwards could be as big as any of those changes. The Seminoles have gone 7-17 the last two seasons.

Edwards, who worked in Columbia from 2021 to 2024, was fired by head coach Shane Beamer following NCAA rules violations. Following his time at South Carolina, he then accepted a job at North Carolina. He quickly moved to Miami, though, after the hire of Bill Belichick at UNC. For the Hurricanes, he was the director of football management and personnel.

During his one season in Coral Gables, Miami signed a top-10 class. The Hurricanes’ 8th-ranked signing class was six spots better than 2025, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. It was also six spots better than Florida State’s 2026 haul.

The move to Florida State continues Edwards’ tour of the eastern United States, as he also spent time at Maryland, Arkansas, Alabama, UAB, Samford, and Jacksonville State.

Meanwhile, at South Carolina, Darren Uscher will enter his third season as the director of player personnel and recruiting in 2026. The Gamecocks just signed a top-15 recruiting class despite only signing 15 players. It was the first top-15 group for USC since the 2014 signing class under head coach Steve Spurrier.