Three South Carolina Gamecocks included on Todd McShay's pre-NFL Draft big board

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, and The Ringer analyst Todd McShay’s final big board includes three South Carolina products.

According to McShay’s top-200 list, defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore and defensive tackle Nick Barrett are virtual guarantees to hear their names called at some point through the three-day event. In fact, he lists all three former Gamecocks within his top 103 prospects.

Cisse is the highest, slotting in at No. 50. Then, Kilgore is No. 79 overall. Barrett rounds out the hypothetical South Carolina selections at No. 103.

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Like most recent projections, McShay lists Cisse in the second-round range. He is the No. 7 cornerback on the big board. His athletic upside and flexibility to play outside at corner and inside at nickel could make him even more intriguing to certain organizations.

Kilgore is the No. 8 safety on McShay’s big board and firmly in third-round territory. Some analysts have called him the draft’s top nickel, as well, potentially improving his standing within particular hypothetical defensive schemes.

One of the draft’s recent risers, Barrett is McShay’s No. 11 interior defensive lineman. The big fella is likely a nose tackle at the next level but moves well enough to get 3-technique snaps. Previously thought of as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent, McShay is one of several draft analysts now labeling the former Gamecock as a fourth-rounder.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.