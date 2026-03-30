Everything DBs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray said about South Carolina spring practice

South Carolina defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray spoke to the media on Monday to share an update on how spring practice has gone so far. Here’s everything he had to say.

What are you seeing from your guys these first couple of weeks? What is your general take on how things have gone?

“I’m pleased with the guys we’ve got. They have the right intent. I love their work ethic and the way they are approaching things. We’re just a little less experienced than we have been for the last couple of years. So, we’re still working through and trying to make sure our execution is great. But I love the group. I love the way they’re working.”

How have things changed for you now that you’re co-defensive coordinator with Clayton (White)? I’m sure you’ve always been super involved with those meetings …but how have things changed now that the role/title has changed?

“It’s like when I was passing game coordinator. I feel my input was very heavy then. Being co-defensive coordinator, my input is the same, so not a lot has changed. My input is still really heavy into what we do. And, you know, that’s kind of the role at this point.”

Vicari (Swain) and Judge (Collier) are the top two guys at corner. Who are some of those other guys?

“You’ve got Vicari and Judge having a solid spring. Good to have Judge back off an injury. And then we’ve got Nez—or Damarcus Leach, Nez is what we call him—he’s having a solid spring. (Jalewis) Solomon’s been injured, so the young guys are getting more reps.

“Kosci Barnes, he’s coming along as he’s slowly getting more reps. And Triston (Lewis) has never played defense, so you know, he’s going to get better as the spring continues to go on here in the next couple of weeks. Those guys are the group of corners we have right now, but I love the way they’re working.”

Two parts:

In the transfer portal world we live in now, you’ve got very few of those guys in your room. What leads you to that? Is it just a foundation of high school recruiting, a fundamental belief in them?

And then also, specifically about the safety position, you decided not to get any safeties out of the portal after losing some. What kind of level of confidence do you have in some of these younger guys to be able to step up?

“I have a lot of confidence in the guys. You know, we’re recruiting these guys out of high school. It’s kind of a dual thing as far as how you attack the portal. I like our guys and develop our guys, but if those guys aren’t ready—like the year before, we went and got Brandon Cisse and Myles (Norwood), since some of the guys maybe weren’t quite ready at that time, or we weren’t sure.

“So, if you feel like our guys can develop, we like to bring those guys along. But if we need to bring in help at those positions, we’re not opposed to it. But I do love developing the defensive backs that we have if we’re confident they can have the opportunity to play and can seize that.”

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Do you feel like J’Zavien Currence has a chance to get meaningful playing time this year?

“Absolutely. J’Zavien Currence has come in and attacked the playbook. He has an intent to learn what we’re doing and to do the techniques the right way. So, he’s definitely putting himself in a position to be able to do that.”

With the nickel spot, it seems that Gerald (Kilgore) and Quay’sheed (Scott) are the primary guys working there. How is that competition going?

“It’s been a healthy competition at that spot with those guys. Obviously, Jalon (Kilgore) had played a lot the previous couple of years at the nickel spot. So, having [Gerald Kilgore and Quay’sheed Scott] there, they’re going to give us, you know, the ability to be able to play off each other. They’ll play, and then we’re still trying to bring along Jaquel Holman, and (Cedric) Cisse has been doing a good job for us also.”

How is (Zabari) Sandy coming along with his injuries? What’s he able to do? Where is he, in terms of progress?

“Well, I believe the goal is to get him ready this summer to cut him loose. So, he’s not doing too much right now. As far as spring ball, he’s doing PRT and that type of stuff during practice. But hopefully the goal is to have him ready this summer.”

Having worked closely with Travian (Robertson) for a little while now—Shane (Beamer) mentioned the other day in his press conference that he was watching practice tape and noticed Travian was jogging from one drill to another—I guess he’s come a long way from August. Just as somebody who’s in there in the trenches with him, just what are your thoughts and emotions seeing him come back the way he has to be back on the field with you guys?

“First of all, just with his health and knowing what he went through and seeing him after that incident occurred, to where he had to come from and rehabilitate his body, and just making sure that his actual health was great, it’s awesome to see from that part of it, and him being back in the building and moving around better…we see that process. And then to have his presence in the building is great.

“Like I said, it was an unbelievable ordeal that he went through. Getting him back and being in this role, I know he’s happy. And we’re happy to have him back as a coaching staff.”

(Clayton) White mentioned that Kendall Daniels was a guy that needed to take that next step. Is that something this spring that you’ve seen so far?

“Yes. He’s a guy who played on special teams, and he’s still relatively inexperienced as a safety and playing that position. So, we’re counting on him to take that next step and be able to help us.”

To follow up on what you said about Quay’sheed (Scott) and Gerald (Kilgore) playing off each other, is that like what each guy does on the field with their skill sets? Is that what you meant?

“No, I was just meaning we’ll expect those guys to play and help us. They will contribute to, you know, being great at our nickel spot.”