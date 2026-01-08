Former South Carolina lineman signs with Big Ten school out of transfer portal

South Carolina football is remaking the offensive line ahead of the 2026 season, and late on Wednesday night, another former Gamecock starter up front found a new home via the transfer portal.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, Boaz Stanley has signed with Purdue. He joins the Boilermakers following just one season in Columbia.

In an odd bit of irony, South Carolina is also bringing in former Purdue offensive lineman Hank Purvis from the transfer portal, essentially creating a “trade” with Stanley.

During his one year with the Gamecocks, Stanley saw action in all 12 games. He started nine contests, with eight of them at center and one at guard.

Transferring in from Troy last offseason, Stanley was a three-star portal player when he committed to Carolina. He was an unranked prospect out of North Oconee High School in the class of 2022. He was then unranked again after spending a year at the junior college level at Georgia Military.

Stanley has at least one more year of eligibility remaining but could have up to two more, pending the NCAA’s handling of former junior college athletes.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

Boaz Stanley Bio on GamecocksOnline

2025 South Carolina Spirit Award – Offense

Transfer from Troy who joined the squad in January… offensive lineman who figures to get a long look at center but has some position flexibility… impressed the coaches enough to earn the South Carolina Spirit Award for the offense during the spring.

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Started all 12 games at a pair of positions on Troy’s offensive line… started seven games at center and five at right tackle… played 786 snaps, with 466 coming at center and 320 at right tackle… allowed two sacks in 405 passing situations and was not called for a penalty all season… the Trojans posted a 4-8 record under first-year head coach Gerad Parker.

2023 (Sophomore)

Appeared in one game, seeing action against Stephen F. Austin on the field goal / extra point units… missed the bulk of season due to injury… redshirted.

2022 (Freshman)

Spent the season at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville…earned All-America honors after recording 60-plus knockdown blocks.

HIGH SCHOOL

Helped lead North Oconee High School to the Georgia 4A semifinals his senior year in 2021… earned first team all-state and all-county as a senior and second team all-county as a junior… began his career at Parkview High School… team went 12-2 as a freshman and made Georgia 7A semifinals appearance… competed in track and field for Oconee.

PERSONAL

Adam Boaz Stanley was born Aug. 5, 2004, in Snellville, Ga… is a sport and entertainment management major… has 11 brothers and sisters… married the former Payden Pruitt on May 11, 2024.