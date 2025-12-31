South Carolina offensive lineman to enter transfer portal

Another South Carolina offensive lineman will be looking for a new home this offseason.

Redshirt junior interior lineman Boaz Stanley will enter the transfer portal, GamecockCentral has learned. Following previous stops at Georgia Military and Troy, Stanley spent just one season with the Gamecocks.

During that one year, Stanley saw action in all 12 games. He started nine contests, most of them at center.

2025 was a struggle for the entire USC offensive front, and Stanley marks the sixth scholarship player from the position room to reveal a plan to leave the program. Previously, Trovon Baugh, Tree Babalade, Cason Henry, Rodney Newsom, and Nick Sharpe announced their transfer intentions.

Stanley was a three-star transfer when he committed to Carolina last offseason. He was an unranked prospect out of North Oconee High School in the class of 2022 and was unranked again after spending a year at the junior college level.

He has at least one more year of eligibility remaining but could have up to two more, pending the NCAA’s handling of former junior college athletes.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

New offensive line coach Randy Clements will be active in the transfer portal as he works to remake the Gamecock blocking unit. The portal window will officially open on January 2nd.

South Carolina also signed three 2026 high school offensive linemen, and all three project to play on the interior. Both Darius Gray and Zyon Guiles hold top-two national rankings from Rivals among interior offensive linemen. Anthony Baxter, an in-state signee from South Pointe High School, is the third lineman in a class ranked 15th overall and eighth in the SEC.