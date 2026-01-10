Former South Carolina receiver commits to west coast program

South Carolina football freshman receiver Brian Rowe entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Gamecocks. Now, the Charlotte native will be headed much further from home.

On Saturday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett, following a conversation with Rowe’s agents Bryan Miller and Erik Schmella, reported that Rowe had committed to UCLA. He picked the Bruins over the Cal Bears, Louisville Cardinals, Florida Gators, and Virginia Tech Hokies.

Rowe’s move out west makes him the only receiver transfer from a heralded 2025 recruiting haul at the wide receiver position. Players like Malik Clark, Jordon Gidron, Jayden Sellers, Donovan Murph, and Lex Cyrus are set to return for 2026.

During his one year with the Gamecocks, Rowe tallied 19 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown. He also earned a one-game suspension during the middle of the season. After missing the Oklahoma contest, he saw a more inconsistent role in the South Carolina offense.

Coming out of Jay M. Robinson High School, Rowe was a four-star and an overall top-300 recruit. He was a three-star prospect in the transfer portal this winter.

Rowe will have four years left to play three at UCLA.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Brian Rowe Bio from GamecocksOnline

2025 co-Newcomer of the Spring – Special Teams

Wide receiver who spent one year in Columbia before entering the transfer portal.

2025 (Freshman)

Enrolled at South Carolina in January… selected as the co-Newcomer of the Spring for special teams along with Brandon Cisse… played in 11 of 12 games with four starts… had three-consecutive starts against Missouri, Kentucky and LSU and also started at Texas A&M… did not appear in the Oklahoma contest… caught 19 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown… top games came against Missouri (three catches for 50 yards with a season-long 24-yard TD reception) and Ole Miss (four catches for 45 yards)… also matched his season-high with four catches against Coastal Carolina for 18 yards… had three rushing attempts for eight yards and completed his only pass attempt – a 21-yard completion to LaNorris Sellers at Texas A&M.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C.. in December 2024…. logged 120 catches for 2,332 yards and 31 touchdowns over three seasons… caught 46 passes for 935 yards with 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2024… helped Robinson reach the third round of of the state 3A playoffs and a 12-1 record as a senior… selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas… coached by Jason Seidel… caught 50 passes for 1,063 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior… also had a trio of punt return scores… added a pair of PBU on defense… helped the Bulldogs reach the third round of North Carolina’s 3A playoffs in 2023… a multi-sport athlete who also played basketball and does track & field events… averaged 13.2 ppg on the hardwood as a junior.

PERSONAL

Brian Rowe was born Feb. 20, 2007… is a sport and entertainment management major.