South Carolina adds transfer portal commitment from Big 12 starting lineman

South Carolina football has landed another transfer portal commitment. Former UCF offensive lineman Carter Miller has pledged his services to the Gamecocks, GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark has learned. The commitment comes following a successful visit that began on Sunday.

At the time of his commitment, Miller was No. 32 among all portal interior offensive linemen.

A Tennessee native, Miller was a three-year collegiate starter at James Madison, Louisiana Monroe, and UCF. In nearly 2000 career snaps, Miller has surrendered just two sacks, including none last season.

Back in 2024, Miller earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors at ULM. He was having another strong year for the Knights this past fall before an injury ended his season in its ninth game.

Miller has experience at multiple interior offensive line spots but has 23 career starts at center, compared to just eight at guard. South Carolina lost players at both positions to the transfer portal and graduation earlier this offseason.

Following a redshirt in 2022 and three years of action, Miller will be in his final year of eligibility in 2026.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

New South Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements will lead a unit that returns just 11 combined starts. Shed Sarratt started nine games (eight at left guard, three at right tackle), and Nolan Hay handled center duties for two contests. Because of that, Miller’s commitment is an important one.

Miller will bring experience and toughness to the Gamecocks. The 6-2, 300-pound blocker will be one of several expected offensive line additions during this transfer portal cycle. He joins wide receiver Jayden Gibson and defensive tackle Jordan Thomas as transfer portal commitments so far this offseason.