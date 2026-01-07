Former South Carolina starter commits to ACC school via transfer portal

Former South Carolina football offensive lineman Cason Henry announced his intention to transfer in December. Just a couple of weeks later, he has found a new school to call home.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, Henry has committed to the Louisville Cardinals. He will join Louisville as a fifth-year senior, but pending medical redshirts, he could have multiple years left to play.

Henry earned a starting gig for South Carolina ahead of the last three seasons. However, he saw action in just six combined games in 2023 and 2025 as he dealt with injuries. He started all 13 games of 2024 at right tackle. That year, he was one of the team’s most improved players from season’s beginning to season’s end.

Henry was the top-performing overall blocker for the Gamecocks at the beginning of 2025. However, a shoulder injury ended the 6-6, 310-pound tackle’s season after just four games.

Henry was a three-star prospect back in the class of 2022 out of Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

Cason Henry Bio on GamecocksOnline

2024 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2024 Most Improved Player of the Spring – Offense

2023 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

2022-23 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

2022 Offensive Scout Team Award

Talented offensive lineman who is in his fifth year of college football in 2026… incumbent at the right tackle position but his career has been plagued by injuries… has appeared in 21 games over the past three seasons with 18 starts…. entered the transfer portal following the 2025 season.

2025 (Redshirt Junior)

Starter in each of the first four games at right tackle and was playing at a high level… served as a game captain against Vanderbilt, but was injured in that contest… returned the following week against Missouri, but was injured on the first play of the game and did not return… underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October.

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Right tackle who was able to stay healthy throughout the season, earning the starting assignment in all 13 contests… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll… recognized as the Most Improved Player of the Spring for the offense.

2023 (Redshirt Freshman)

Appeared in just two games as he was hampered by a knee injury… was limited early in fall camp, but still earned his way into a starting assignment at right tackle for the season opener against North Carolina… was injured in that contest and spent much of the season rehabbing… finally returned to the field for the Jacksonville State contest, but was injured again and sat out the remainder of the season… was not available in the spring while rehabbing from off-season surgery… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2022 (Freshman)

True freshman offensive lineman… worked at right tackle behind Dylan Wonnum and Tyshawn Wannamaker… saw action in two contests… played against Charlotte and South Carolina State… was a regular member of the travel roster… named the Offensive Scout Team Award winner… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Walton High School in Marietta, Ga. in 2022… played on both sides of the ball in high school… the Raiders went 9-4 in his senior season… coached by Daniel Brunner… played multiple offensive line spots, but primarily at right tackle as a junior in 2020 when he helped his team to the second round of the state 7A playoffs… was a first-team All-Cobb Country performer.

PERSONAL

Cason Mannino Henry was born Oct. 2, 2003… pursuing a degree in cyber policies and ethics.